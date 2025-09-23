Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah has announced the appointment of Said El Moudni as Director of Finance, reinforcing the resort’s strategic leadership as it continues to scale operations and redefine the ultra-all-inclusive experience in the UAE’s northern emirate.

With over 14 years of financial leadership across prestigious hospitality brands, including JW Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, St. Regis, Sheraton, and Renaissance, Mr. El Moudni brings a wealth of cross-regional experience spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and West Africa. His appointment marks a critical step in strengthening Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s financial ecosystem during a pivotal phase of growth, innovation, and guest-centric transformation.

Throughout his career, Mr. El Moudni has spearheaded complex hotel pre-openings, conversions, and rebrandings, while managing multi-property portfolios and implementing cost optimisation strategies that drive sustainable profitability. His approach blends strategic vision with data-led decision-making, having consistently delivered measurable financial performance across some of the region’s most competitive markets.

In his new role, Mr. El Moudni will lead the resort’s financial operations, advancing risk management frameworks, elevating financial governance, and driving long-term value creation aligned with the brand’s ultra-all-inclusive positioning. His appointment reflects Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and performance-driven leadership.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. El Moudni said, “I am deeply honoured to join Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, a brand renowned for its sophistication, innovation, and excellence in hospitality. This is an extraordinary opportunity to contribute to the continued growth and success of the resort, while working alongside a team of exceptional professionals. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive financial performance, operational excellence, and long-term value for our guests, employees, and stakeholders, and to help shape Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s journey as a benchmark for world-class hospitality.”

Further commenting on his appointment, General Manager of Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, Sherif Kasseb, added, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Said to our leadership team. His impressive career trajectory and deep understanding of hospitality finance make him an invaluable addition to the resort. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to achieving new milestones together.”

Mr. El Moudni’s appointment reinforces Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent and shaping the future of high-end hospitality in the UAE, combining operational mastery with financial innovation to set new benchmarks for excellence.

ABOUT RIXOS AL MAIRID RAS AL KHAIMAH:

Located on the picturesque shores of Al Mairid, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah offers an ultra all-inclusive experience featuring 466 elegantly appointed rooms and the longest private beachfront in Ras Al Khaimah, boasting 1.5 km of pristine white sand. The resort showcases ten diverse dining venues, presenting a variety of culinary experiences that highlight global flavours and exquisite craftsmanship.

Designed for families, couples, and adventure travellers, the resort emphasises bespoke services and curated experiences. With seven expansive swimming pools, Rixy Kids Club, and Teens Club, the property caters to a wide range of interests with daily activities. The bespoke spa provides an extensive selection of treatments, while Exclusive Sports Club features group fitness activities, daily classes, and wellness programmes. The resort is distinguished by its emphasis on entertainment, offering a variety of performances throughout the year.

Rixos Al Mairid’s Ras Al Khaimah architecture draws inspiration from Andalusian, Arabian, and Turkish influences, creating a sense of wonder from the moment of arrival.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment programme, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos hotel in Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Croatia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia is a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Condé Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates six hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR and Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah in Ras Al Khaimah, and Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

