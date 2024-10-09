Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has announced the appointment of Jon Brook as General Manager of Shura Links, the 18-hole golf course on Shura Island.

Jon brings more than 30 years of experience as a PGA professional and in golf management roles at 5-star resorts around the world. His impressive background includes leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In this key role, Jon will lead golf operations with the aim of making The Red Sea and Saudi Arabia a premier golfing destination on the world stage.

“Shura Island will soon welcome its first visitors and the golf course guarantees to be a star attraction for guests and residents alike. The vast experience Jon brings, paired with the natural hospitality that Saudi has long been famous for, ensures Shura Links is ready to delight the world’s most discerning golfers, whether they are seasoned pros or enthusiastic amateurs,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

Designed by golf course architect Brian Curley, the 72-par course unfolds by the Red Sea’s pristine coastline. The course takes advantage of Shura Island’s distinctive topography to create a novel golf experience that is as remote as it is riveting. Eighteen holes meander through mangroves and sweeping dunes before drifting along the shoreline in typical links fashion.

Every hole has been designed to provide maximum variety, playability and memorability. Holes four to seven hug the coastline, while holes 14 to 18 provide a crescendo finish with each enjoying a backdrop of open sea or channel views. The 18th hole finishes below the iconic Foster + Partners’ designed Clubhouse.

The designer has incorporated width off the tee making the course playable for novices but also includes challenging features that ensure the course is tournament quality, opening the possibility for staging major events in the future. There is also a two-acre putting course that the designers expect to rival the best in the world and will provide a fun and family golf experience for every visitor to the island.

Whether players are looking for leisure or a challenge, this course will meet golfers where they are and inspire them to step into the tee box with nothing less than their best round.

Prior to joining Shura Links, Jon held management positions at some of golf’s most prestigious and luxurious clubs and resorts internationally. This includes the iconic Wentworth Club, London – one of Europe’s leading golf and leisure facilities, home for many years of the PGA Championship, the flagship event on the DP World Tour. He also led golf operations at Velaa Private Island, Maldives – an exclusive 7-star ultra-luxury resort, and latterly the Director of Golf at Dreamland in Azerbaijan.

Earlier this year Red Sea Global announced it had appointed Golf Saudi to manage the course and operations. Its mission is to facilitate the uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence, and the implementation of industry best practices to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation.

Jon Brook, General Manager at Shura Links, said: “Red Sea Global’s vision and ground-breaking approach to regenerative tourism attracted me to this new opportunity as it is profoundly inspiring. I look forward to playing a key role with the support of Golf Saudi in showcasing The Red Sea to the golfing world and assembling a team of talented golf specialists, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global tourism.”

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests last year, with three of its hotels now open. Shebara and Desert Rock will welcome first guests later this year, while Shura Island is on track to welcome guests in 2025. RSI, which is situated within three hours' flying time of 250 million people and eight hours' flying time for 8% of the world’s population, has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023. International flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

About Saudi Golf

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence, and the implementation of industry best practices to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. Combined with grassroots training and education programmes that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development programme that transforms the golfing landscape.