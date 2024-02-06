The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Nichola McLarnon as Head of Quality and Academic Development, effective immediately. Dr McLarnon brings a distinguished career in higher education, armed with expertise in quality assurance, student-centered initiatives and innovative learning and teaching methods.

Dr McLarnon is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Glasgow), the Royal College of Podiatry and the Higher Education Academy and also holds a PhD from Glasgow Caledonian University. Thanks to her health background,experience as a faculty member and most recently her role as Associate Dean Learning Teaching and Quality at the School of Health and Life Sciences at Glasgow Caledonian University, Dr McLarnon is bringing a wealth of experience to her new role.

Responsible for leading the University's efforts to enhance quality processes and outcome, Dr McLarnon will spearhead the institutional, external and internal quality assurance reviews and programme accreditations. She will work closely with faculty, staff and students to develop and implement improvements to the student experience, quality assurance and enhancement initiatives, and promote continuous improvement across the School of Medicine, School of Nursing and Midwifery and School of Postgraduate Studies and Research.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Dr Nichola McLarnon to the University. Her extensive experience and expertise in quality assurance and academic development will be invaluable and her appointment reinforces the University’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student professional development, solidifying the University’s position as a leading centre for healthcare higher education in the region.”

Dr McLarnon commented, “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain has grown from strength to strength in its capacity to deliver globally recognised medical education and research over the years. I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring new insights across the University and make a positive contribution to the delivery and advancement of health sciences higher education in Bahrain and beyond.”



About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

