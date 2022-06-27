Dubai: Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City has announced the appointment of Faisal Khan as the hotel’s new Financial Controller. Faisal brings a wealth of experience to this vital role and will prove a great asset to the excellent team at the hotel. Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City has been providing industry-leading hospitality to this established business district of Dubai since 2006.

Faisal brings ten years of hotel accounting experience and an MBA in Innovative Management, making him an ideal candidate to help develop and lead the financial strategy of Radisson’s iconic Media City hotel. From his first role as a Financial Assistant in 2011, Faisal’s dedication, innovative approach, critical thinking, and diligence earned him a position just three years later as Assistant Financial Controller at Sofitel London Gatwick, a property with an annual turnover of more than GBP 20 million. Faisal was appointed to his first Financial Controller position in April 2019 and has most recently been working as Director of Finance for Fairmont Windsor Park, Sofitel London Heathrow, and CP & HIEX Heathrow Terminal 4, a cluster group with a combined turnover close to GBP 100 million.

“I am delighted to welcome Faisal to our team. His fantastic reputation and valuable experience gained over a long and successful career will add high value to our team. He embodies the qualities of excellence, innovation, and diligence we value highly at Radisson and I have no doubt he will be a great addition to our team.” said James Berry, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City.

As Financial Controller at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Faisal will be responsible for. among other duties, developing financial strategy, high-level financial reporting and analysis, improving efficiencies across the business, and mentoring the incredible financial team in place at the property.

