Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: PwC Middle East announces that Riyadh Al Najjar, Chairman of the Board and Saudi Arabia Country Senior Partner, has been elected as a member of the PwC Global Board, effective 25 June 2025.

The PwC Global Board plays a key role in shaping the firm’s strategic direction, providing guidance on key global initiatives, and ensuring alignment across territories to drive sustainable growth and transformation. Riyadh’s appointment reflects the growing influence of the Middle East region within PwC’s global network and reinforces the firm’s commitment to fostering progress and innovation across markets. Through establishing robust governance frameworks, integrating risk management into decision-making, and driving operational excellence, he has strengthened strategic execution, ensuring accountability and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the announcement, Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, said:

Riyadh is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of the Middle East region and our clients’ needs. He has tackled complex challenges with clarity, while upholding an unwavering commitment to our firm’s values. His election to the PwC Global Board strengthens our voice at the network level and reinforces the importance of our region on the global stage.

On his election, Riyadh Al Najjar said:

“I am honoured to join the PwC Global Board and contribute to shaping the firm’s strategic direction on a global scale. This role reinforces our commitment to building trust and driving transformation across the Middle East, in alignment with regional priorities and economic ambitions. I look forward to working closely with the Global Chair and fellow board members to strengthen collaboration and advance shared priorities that deliver lasting value.”

This appointment reflects PwC’s continued investment in leadership from the Middle East, further enhancing the region’s presence and influence on the global stage.

