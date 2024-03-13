Dubai, UAE – BMW Group Middle East announces a significant leadership change effective from 1 April 2024. Karim-Christian Haririan will assume the role of Managing Director, succeeding Dr. Hamid Haqparwar who departs the BMW Group after 18 years with the company and holding the position as Manager Director of BMW Group Middle East since 2018.

Karim-Christian Haririan brings extensive automotive industry experience exclusively with the BMW brand. Starting his career with the company as a sales executive in 1991, he progressed through various roles globally. Notably, he drove regional sales of BMW Group products in diverse global markets, before becoming CEO of BMW Group Greece in 2015.

As CEO and Managing Director of BMW Group Poland from 2020 onwards, his achievements include significantly expanding the brand’s growth in various model categories, such as the GKL 7 Series and the high-performance M models. Under his leadership, BMW Group Poland went from 17,000 cars sold in 2020 to 24,000 in 2022.

Karim-Christian Haririan will maintain his current role in Poland until April 1, 2024, at which point he will take on the duties of Managing Director at BMW Group Middle East.

“I am thrilled to welcome Karim-Christian to his new position, and I am certain that with our shared principles, trust and commitment, we will continue the success story of BMW Group in the region,” says Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President Sales for Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at BMW Group. “Karim-Christian brings with him a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, and his expertise gained in diverse markets will be invaluable in his new role.”

Dr. Haqparwar has been a driving force in the company, guiding business and sales across 13 markets in the Middle East. He joined the BMW Group in 2006 and since held several key positions in the Middle East, Germany and India, culminating in his role as Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East since 2018. His tenure has been marked by exceptional results and a transformative mobility approach.

Under Hamid’s leadership, BMW Group Middle East experienced some of the most successful years in the company’s history. His leadership was also invaluable during the challenging trials that the company has faced, particularly during the COVID pandemic. Hamid and team have also set the strategic direction for the transformation of BMW Group towards sustainable mobility, in addition to corporate and social responsibility in the region. Reflecting a forward-thinking approach and his own expertise, Hamid has extended BMW Group’s presence in the realm of esports and blockchain technologies in the region, underscoring the company’s dedication to innovation and engagement with contemporary trends.

“As we welcome a new chapter, we also bid farewell to a highly respected colleague, Dr. Hamid Haqparwar. Since joining BMW Group in 2006, Hamid has made significant contributions across the board at BMW. His unwavering commitment to sustained growth and innovation have left an indelible mark on the company,” Parain says. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Hamid for his outstanding service and dedication and his impact on our company will not be forgotten. We wish him every success as he embarks on his next journey.”

