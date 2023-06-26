Dubai: Nidal Abou Zaki, Founder and Managing Director of Orient Planet Group, a leading PR and marketing communications consultancy in the Middle East, was awarded an honorary recognition for ‘Excellence in PR & Marketing Communications’ at UAE'S MASTERMIND BUSINESS LEADERS AWARDS 2023.

The event, which hosted 100 senior business leaders, diplomats, bestselling authors, influencers, media, and heads of corporates, was organised by AIWA global at the Crowne Plaza – Dubai Marina on June 24, 2023. Three awards were given for industry verticals such as UAE Business Leaders Awards 2023, UAE Authors Awards 2023 and UAE Coaching Leaders Awards 2023.

Abou Zaki, commented: “It is an honour to be a recipient of this award, and I look forward to contributing more towards the development of the PR and Marketing Communications ecosystem in the region. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and exceptional talent of our incredible team at Orient Planet Group. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every member of our team for their relentless efforts and commitment towards our shared vision. This award serves as a testament to the collective achievements of Orient Planet Group, and I am truly humbled to be recognized amongst such remarkable industry leaders, diplomats, authors, influencers, and corporates. Together, we are shaping the future of PR and marketing in the Middle East.”

The UAE'S MASTERMIND BUSINESS LEADERS AWARDS 2023 recognises and honours exceptional achievements of business leaders, authors, coaches and speakers across the UAE who have been transforming lives and inspiring actions.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com