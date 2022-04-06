HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that it has promoted Adel Badghaish to the newly created role of President, NOV Saudi Arabia Limited and Managing Director, Middle East. Based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Badghaish will work closely with NOV’s customers to expand its presence across the Middle East and help coordinate alignment of NOV’s solutions throughout the region. Mr. Badghaish will also serve as the Company’s lead business development executive for Saudi Aramco.

“Adel Badghaish’s elevation to a key senior leadership role within the global NOV organization recognizes his contributions to our success and underscores the rising importance of the Middle East to our strategic plans,” said Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO. “I’m delighted Adel will help NOV advance efforts to bring our leading technologies to the entire Middle East, increase Saudization of our workforce, and leverage the six-fold increase in investment NOV has made in the Kingdom since 2016.”

Since 2018, Adel Badghaish has served as Vice President of Engineering and Business Development, Eastern Hemisphere for NOV Fiber Glass Systems. Prior to joining NOV, Badghaish worked at Saudi Aramco for more than 20 years in various engineering and management positions of increasing responsibility, which included an assignment working directly with the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources. He holds a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology.

