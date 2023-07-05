Property maintenance services provider mplus has appointed Marie Moulds as sales manager to enable further business expansion in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In her new role, Moulds will focus on acquiring business-to-business and consumer contracts, concentrating on business growth and increasing market share. This strategic addition to the team will enhance mplus’ position as a preferred property maintenance service provider in the region.

With over 18 years of experience in business development, sales, and operations roles in the UAE, Moulds has extensive expertise in developing and maintaining client relationships and spearheading company growth. She will implement sales strategies, including sales generation methodologies, to increase mplus’ current market share while elevating the overall customer experience.

Moulds will play a pivotal role in enabling mplus to achieve its objectives and driving growth strategies across all facets of the business, including customer service and the organisation’s technical offering, with a strong focus on further enhancing the customer experience and making the process of booking and receiving services more seamless. She will leverage her expertise to identify new business opportunities and expand the company’s client base while providing tailored property maintenance solutions to exceed clients’ requirements and expectations.

Commenting on her recent appointment, Moulds said: “Having spent almost two decades in business development and sales roles, I am passionate about helping companies achieve their full growth potential. I’m thrilled to join mplus, as the organisation’s vision is very much aligned with my own and prioritises customer service excellence, which is essential to success. My goal is to build on mplus’ strong foundation of high-quality property maintenance services and grow our client base through establishing and maintaining positive business and customer relationships.

“mplus is a preferred property maintenance service provider in the UAE’s residential and consumer sectors, and I will strive to position mplus as one of the industry’s best in the business-to-business sector. mplus’ extensive range of maintenance services and our focus on delivering exceptional service make us a perfect partner for both residential and commercial properties.”

mplus delivers high-quality property maintenance services, including air conditioning, electrical, and plumbing maintenance repairs, as well as cleaning, painting, pest control, and move-in-move-out services to a diverse range of clients. With the appointment of Moulds, the company is poised to expand its market share, build lasting partnerships, and further establish its reputation as a preferred property maintenance partner, which services multiple sectors.

