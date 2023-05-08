Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is delighted to welcome celebrity back care specialist Garry Trainer as a visiting practitioner, who will help guests embark on a journey of holistic healing and chronic pain relief with personalised sessions at the resort.

Cited by The Times as 'Britain's Top Back Care Specialist’, Garry has been practising his unique combination of osteopathy, acupuncture, and massage for more than 40 years, and counts A-list celebrities such as Sir Lewis Hamilton, Justin Bieber, Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Premiership football teams and elite athletes, among his illustrious list of clients.

A New Zealander by birth, at an early age Garry was crippled by back pain following a severe rugby injury, which led him to train in osteopathy, acupuncture and massage in the UK. Honing his skills to develop remarkable treatments with immediate results and tangible relief, Garry’s therapies work deeply on the muscular, skeletal and nervous systems, which must work in tandem to produce and maintain pain free and efficient movement. “The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is rightly the finest in the world and the most exquisite. I am utterly thrilled to complement its enviable reputation by bringing my treatments to reflect that quality,” says Garry Trainer D.O.B.Ac.

The extensive range of treatments and therapies offered by Garry will closely mirror the services available at his clinics in London, where he offers medication-free pain relief to restore mobility, bypassing the need for conventional medicine.

Garry will be in residency for a week from 15 to 20 May 2023 and is available for private consultations, as well as personalised treatment combinations.

Body Tune-Up

60 minutes (including 15-minute consultation) AED 1,350

A unique and effective combination of massage, acupuncture, and osteopathy to restore overall body function and maintain the body to prevent breakdown. Garry’s expert techniques are highly restorative, promoting a feeling of suppleness, increased mobility and helping the body to move at its optimal and balanced level.

Acute or Chronic Back Treatment

60 minutes (including 15-minute consultation) AED 1,350

A bespoke treatment focusing specifically on the neck and back for those that suffer with acute or chronic back pain. Using Garry’s personalised techniques, stretches and strengthening exercises to help release tension, relieve pain and improve mobility.

Stress Reducer & Antidote

60 minutes (including 15-minute consultation) AED 1,350

An effective combination of deep tissue massage and acupuncture is used to relieve tension and reduce stress. Deep tissue techniques work on trigger points of the muscles to slowly release restrictions together with fine needles which are inserted into exact points to help relieve pain. Breathing techniques are used to aid relaxation and promote an overall sense of wellbeing; the natural release of endorphins in the body help to evoke positivity and happiness.

For more information or to make a reservation, please book through The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai by emailing modub-spa@mohg.com