Senior Communications Executive Brings Extensive Regional Experience in Digital and Corporate Positioning to Kekst CNC Abu Dhabi’s Office

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Kekst CNC, the global strategic communications boutique, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luciana Blackwell as a Partner at its Abu Dhabi office. Luciana’s extensive background in digital, corporate, and financial communications will significantly enhance Kekst CNC’s strategic offerings, further solidifying its presence and capabilities in the UAE and the wider region.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Luciana has been a leader in Abu Dhabi’s communications landscape, having held transformative roles including the first digital editor at The National and key strategic positions at ADNOC, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and, most recently, Masdar. A former FGS Global Partner, she was instrumental in launching and leading its digital practice in the Middle East, establishing herself as trusted advisor to many of the region’s leading executives. Her expertise aligns closely with Kekst CNC’s commitment to delivering high level strategic communications solutions, offering a bespoke approach to client needs in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Ben Curson, Partner and Head of Middle East at Kekst CNC, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Luciana to our team. Her extensive understanding of the region and her strategic insight in digital and financial communications and corporate positioning will considerably strengthen our capabilities in the UAE and beyond. Luciana’s leadership is an important next step in our continued expansion in the region, allowing us to achieve transformative results for our clients.”

Luciana Blackwell commented: “I am thrilled to join Kekst CNC, a firm celebrated for its strategic acumen, client servicing and communications excellence. I look forward to collaborating with Kekst CNC’s talented team as we continue to create value for our clients and drive forward our growth and success in the UAE and wider Middle East market.”

This strategic hire emphasizes Kekst CNC's dedication to further strengthening its foothold in the region, building on its reputation as a trusted global boutique that consistently delivers customized, high-impact solutions.

About Kekst CNC

Kekst CNC, the global strategic communications boutique of Publicis Groupe, has pioneered strategic communications to help its clients achieve their most important business goals for more than 50 years. With offices in the world’s major corporate and financial centres, it uses insight, creativity and judgement to partner with clients seeking to grow, transform or protect their organizations.