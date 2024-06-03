DUBAI – Kroll, the leading independent global risk and financial advisory solutions firm, announced today the appointment of Mihir Bhatt as Head of Restructuring for the Middle East. Bhatt will oversee Kroll’s restructuring capabilities and growth strategy in the region.

Based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bhatt has 20 years of experience, including 15 years in the Middle East, across a range of restructuring situations including debt capital, turnaround and operational improvement. Bhatt's leadership and experience with both public and private clients in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar will support the growth of Kroll’s restructuring and financial advisory services in the region. Bhatt also has experience working in Australia and the UK.

“The Middle East restructuring landscape continues to grow and develop at an exciting pace,” said Cosimo Borrelli, Managing Director and Co-Head of Restructuring at Kroll. “We are delighted to welcome Mihir to Kroll’s global restructuring team. His track record across the Middle East speaks for itself, and we look forward to working with Mihir to develop our restructuring solutions across the region.”

Mihir Bhatt, Head of Restructuring Middle East at Kroll said: “Kroll is a strong brand with a long history of delivering exceptional results for its clients globally. I am confident that with my leadership and experience, we will further strengthen Kroll’s position in the region in the months and years ahead.”

