Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is excited to announce Thomas Bjorndal’s appointment as the new Chief Commercial Officer.

Thomas is an aviation professional with an impressive track record spanning over four decades. Throughout his career, he has excelled in both maintenance and commercials, holding leadership roles across various locations around the world. Prior to joining Joramco, Thomas was the Head of Base Maintenance Services Management at Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss). Before joining Swiss Thomas was the Manager of Line Maintenance at Qatar Airways. In his new role at Joramco, he will lead the Commercial department to drive growth and enhance customer experience.

Commenting on Thomas’s appointment, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “We are delighted to welcome Thomas as the newest member of our C-suite management team at Joramco. Thomas’s contribution will be a key factor in achieving our strategic growth plans based on our vision and goals.”

-Ends-

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Jormaco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy