Dubai, UAE – Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), has appointed Jenn Jakubowicz as Senior Director of Global Channels & Alliances Marketing, with worldwide responsibility for all aspects of global partner marketing execution. The role will be integral to the company’s go-to-market scalability, accelerating growth with its channel.

Ms. Jakubowicz joins Netskope with over 20 years of marketing experience, where she held pivotal senior marketing leadership roles most recently with cybersecurity companies including LastPass and BlueVoyant. Her extensive knowledge and experience in scaling hyper-growth marketing initiatives will be instrumental in leading the ramp up of channel development plans, co-marketing partner strategies, and Netskope’s new MSP partner program, while also driving continued growth with the company’s partner community.

“We are thrilled to have such an experienced leader join us as we continue to accelerate our through-channel go-to-market efforts,” said David Rogers, SVP, Global Channel Sales, Netskope “Jenn’s rich 20-year partner marketing career will be invaluable to us. She is an established operator, having built and led successful teams, brought innovative demand generation campaigns to fruition, and rolled out CRN 5-Star-rated partner programs.”

Ms. Jakubowicz shared her excitement about her new role, stating “I am thrilled to join Netskope at such a pivotal time in the cybersecurity landscape as we look to expand our market presence collaboratively with our partners. We have already seen enterprises step up their investment in a zero trust approach to cybersecurity, and Netskope is at the forefront of this transformation with its platform predicated on a Zero Trust Data Protection Engine.”

