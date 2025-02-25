Sharjah, Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation and NAMA Women Advancement, has issued two official administrative decisions appointments reinforcing the role of female leaders in key sectors. Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Hammadi has been appointed as Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement and as a member of The Big Heart Foundation’s Advisory Board. Additionally, Her Excellency Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi has been appointed as Director of The Big Heart Foundation, starting March 1, 2025.

These appointments reflect Her Highness’s commitment to empowering female leadership and ensuring impactful contributions to the humanitarian and women’s advancement sectors. They are based on the extensive experience and remarkable achievements of Her Excellency Mariam Al Hammadi and Her Excellency Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, who serve as role models of strategic vision and the ability to make a tangible impact in humanitarian work and women's empowerment.

Mariam Al Hammadi: A legacy of impact in humanitarian and women’s empowerment

Her Excellency Mariam Al Hammadi has been a driving force in humanitarian leadership. She previously served as Director-General of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), leading pioneering initiatives supporting refugees and vulnerable communities. Under her leadership, TBHF’s programs reached over 5 million beneficiaries across more than 30 countries, cementing its reputation as a leader in sustainable humanitarian work, particularly in education, healthcare, and emergency relief. Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi awarded her the High Distinction Medal for Excellence, recognising her remarkable and impactful achievements throughout her journey in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Now, as Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement, Al Hammadi is poised to amplify her impact, bringing her strategic expertise to women's economic and social empowerment. She will redefine NAMA’s strategies to achieve more comprehensive empowerment for women across all segments of the local community while also strengthening global partnerships to enhance women's societal roles worldwide.

This milestone marks a new chapter in her distinguished career, reinforcing her high-impact, transformative initiatives legacy. As she steers NAMA toward new horizons, her leadership will further Sharjah’s vision of empowering female leaders and positioning the emirate as a global hub for women’s advancement.

Her role in shaping TBHF’s long-term vision and forging transformative partnerships has been instrumental in driving its mission forward. Her concurrent appointment to TBHF’s Advisory Board highlights her continued influence in expanding the foundation’s regional and global reach.

Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi: Strengthening TBHF’s global humanitarian mission

Her Excellency Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi brings nearly a decade of dedicated experience in humanitarian work to her new role as Director of TBHF. A seasoned leader in social justice, education, and healthcare initiatives, she has played a crucial role in designing and implementing strategies that address the needs of vulnerable communities while ensuring long-term, sustainable impact.

Her extensive field experience, including direct engagement in refugee camps and underprivileged communities worldwide, has given her invaluable insight into the realities faced by displaced populations. This deep understanding, coupled with her expertise in humanitarian strategy, positions her to guide TBHF’s mission with renewed vision and purpose.

Al Musaiebi has been instrumental in developing sustainable strategies and fostering meaningful partnerships that have strengthened TBHF’s impact. Her leadership credentials are further reinforced by her completion of the Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford, where she honed her ability to navigate complex challenges, engage with diverse cultures, and advocate for sustainable solutions in the humanitarian sector. Under her leadership, TBHF is set to expand its role as a global force in sustainable humanitarian development.