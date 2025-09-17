AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, has announced the appointment of Janus Rostock as Managing Director of its Buildings+Places business for the Middle East and Africa region. He succeeds Mario Pishiri, who retired after a distinguished career with the firm.



A multi-award-winning architect, Janus brings more than two decades of international experience in architecture, urbanism and integrated design. He is widely recognized for his strategic vision, collaborative leadership and transformative contributions to the built environment.

Speaking on the appointment, he said: This region is rich with opportunity and complexity and I’m excited to lead our talented teams in shaping cities where nature-based solutions, digital technologies and human-centric design join to create resilient, adaptable and inspiring environments. By fostering a culture of interdisciplinary collaboration and leveraging advanced modelling and data-driven insights, we’ll shape communities that are equitable, vibrant and prepared for the future. At the heart of this journey is a commitment to quality, creativity and continuous learning ensuring that the legacy we build is one of enduring value.”

Having first joined AECOM in 2018 to lead Master Planning and Landscape, Janus later returned to Denmark as CEO of a Copenhagen-based consultancy before rejoining the Middle East as Vice President, Urbanism + Planning and Architecture in 2023. In this role, he oversaw multidisciplinary teams delivering large-scale masterplans, cultural landmarks and sustainable infrastructure across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.



His unique Scandinavian design ethos and leadership style has transformed places and teams through his inclusive, engaging and human-centric design approach. Rostock utilizes evidence and data with an emphasis on co-creation, while always focusing on people, community and the pedestrian eye-level experiences. His trademark is creating architecture and urban design that is place-specific, celebrating local culture and tradition while looking to the future.

His portfolio includes iconic projects such as Dubai Opera, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour and the NEOM Regional Masterplan, with each reflecting his commitment to design that balances innovation, sustainability and public experience.

As Managing Director, Janus will continue to advance AECOM’s mission of delivering impactful design solutions that shape resilient, inclusive and future-ready urban environments. He will lead the Buildings+Places business in fostering client partnerships, inspiring teams and driving interdisciplinary collaboration across the region.