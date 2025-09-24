Dubai, UAE: Since its founding in 1981, UAE-born JA Resorts & Hotels has built a reputation for delivering authentic, nurturing hospitality. As the brand continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of modern travellers, the recent appointments will help further elevate the guest journey. All three leaders will be bringing their expertise to Jebel Ali Beach, helming the teams at JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Lake View Hotel.

Rene D. Egle, Cluster General Manager for JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Lake View Hotel, shared, ‘Russell, Stuart, and Lara’s experience, leadership approach, and real passion for connecting with guests will undoubtedly make them a seamless addition to the teams at Jebel Ali Beach. As we continue to adapt to the latest travel and hospitality trends, choosing the right people for our team helps us stay true to our roots of creating unforgettable, guest-focused stays.’

Russell Dillon – Cluster Director of Sales

Russell Dillon is an accomplished commercial leader with over 20 years of international hospitality experience spanning the UAE, Asia, and Europe. He has held senior sales and marketing roles with leading hospitality organisations, building a deep understanding of both local and global markets. His track record includes driving revenue growth, expanding market reach, and strengthening brand positioning.

Stepping into his new role as Cluster Director of Sales, Russell will focus on amplifying the signature JA experience and driving sustainable growth across the three Jebel Ali Beach properties. With a collaborative approach and results-driven mindset, he aims to elevate brand visibility while fostering a supportive team environment where JA’s warm, authentic spirit shines through every guest interaction.

Stuart King - Director of Food & Beverage

As Director of Food & Beverage, Stuart King will further enhance the diverse dining experiences across the three Jebel Ali Beach destinations. Stuart began his hospitality journey at just 14, spending the last 25 years shaping a multi-outlet family-run business in Scotland. He worked his way up from patio attendant to Group General Manager, overseeing multiple properties, driving growth, improving guest satisfaction, and managing key supplier and stakeholder relationships to ensure quality and value.

Marking an exciting new chapter for both Stuart and JA, he has relocated to the UAE to share his expertise with the brand. With a natural talent for connecting with guests and creating restaurants that offer more than just great food, his approach perfectly mirrors JA’s spirit of genuine, welcoming hospitality.

Lara Abou Harb - Cluster Director of Revenue

Also overseeing the three Jebel Ali Beach properties, Lara Abou Harb joins the team as Cluster Director of Revenue. With over 12 years of experience in the luxury hospitality sector, she will play a key role in steering the brand’s sustainable growth and implementing revenue optimisation strategies across its diverse portfolio. Working alongside the sales, marketing, and operations teams, she aims to maximise profitability while supporting and motivating those around her.

Throughout her career, Lara has worked with several internationally recognised hospitality brands in the Middle East, giving her a unique understanding of the region’s market. Most recently, she served as the Director of Revenue Optimisation for Shangri-La in Muscat, where she oversaw the total revenue of three resorts, including 18 F&B outlets, event spaces, and rooms. Before this, she gained local experience through her tenure at Millennium Place Mirdif, playing a crucial role in the pre-opening phase.

These appointments mark an exciting step in the continued evolution of JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Lake View Hotel as vibrant lifestyle destinations in Dubai. With a focus on world-class service and creating meaningful guest connections, Russell, Stuart, and Lara will be an invaluable addition to the team.

For interview opportunities, please don't hesitate to reach out to jaresorts@katchthis.com

ABOUT JA RESORTS & HOTELS

A heritage UAE brand with roots dating back to 1981, JA Resorts & Hotels is built on a legacy of nurturing hospitality and creating thoughtful experiences. Named after the original Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, the group’s portfolio now spans 10 distinctive properties across the UAE, Indian Ocean, and Scotland — each with its own character, yet united by a shared spirit of generosity, authenticity, and care.

In the UAE, guests can choose from a collection of meaningful stays, including the beachfront JA Beach Hotel, the spacious all-suite JA Palm Tree Court, and the contemporary lifestyle-led JA Lake View Hotel, all located along the peaceful shores of Jebel Ali Beach. Over on the lively Jumeirah Beach Residence promenade, JA Ocean View Hotel offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf paired with a vibrant coastal energy. For a change of pace, JA Hatta Fort Hotel provides a mountain escape rooted in nature and discovery, while The Manor by JA in Al Furjan offers a modern business stay designed for comfort and convenience.

In the Indian Ocean, JA Manafaru offers barefoot luxury in the pristine natural Haa Alifu Atoll at the northern tip of the Maldives, a place where nature and Maldivian culture are deeply woven into every stay. Further west in the Seychelles, JA Enchanted Island Resort offers a secluded tropical escape within the Saint Anne Marine Park, where exclusive villas and lodge rooms combine Creole charm with sweeping ocean views.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, a grand 240-acre estate on the banks of the River Clyde near Glasgow, blends heritage architecture with modern comforts. Nearby, The Bruntsfield in Edinburgh offers townhouse charm and warm hospitality just steps from the city’s iconic landmarks.

Adding to its experience portfolio, JA Resorts & Hotels will soon launch the JA Sports & Shooting Club, a new destination for recreation and performance, opening later this year.

JA Resorts & Hotels is also a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest network of independent hotel brands, connecting over 800 hotels across 100 countries. Discover more at www.jaresortshotels.com