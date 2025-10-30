Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — Invest Bank today announced the appointment of Ali Sajwani as Chief Human Capital Officer (CHCO), a move that underscores the bank’s bold commitment to putting people and leadership at the center of its transformation.



With over 25 years of experience in financial institutions across the region, Ali brings deep insight into building strong cultures, shaping high-impact leadership teams, and aligning people strategy with performance. He joins Invest Bank at a defining moment, as the institution continues its journey to become more agile, future-fit, and talent-driven.



Edris Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank, said:

“Great institutions are built on great people. Ali’s appointment reflects our belief that human capital is not a function, it’s a force. We are excited to welcome a leader who understands how to unlock potential, drive change, and build a culture that empowers everyone to lead from where they stand.”



Ali’s career spans nationalization initiatives, cultural transformation, leadership development, and organizational restructuring, all rooted in a people-first mindset. At Citibank, he helped shape workforce strategies that responded to evolving business needs while reinforcing long-term leadership pipelines. His style is defined by clarity, collaboration, and a focus on measurable impact.



In line with this leadership appointment, the bank’s HR function will now formally adopt the name Human Capital, a shift that reflects the strategic value the bank places on people as the drivers of performance, innovation, and resilience.



Ali’s appointment is the latest in a series of executive moves designed to strengthen the bank’s foundation, deepen internal capabilities, and ensure the right leadership is in place to support its long-term vision.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.