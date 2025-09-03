ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences is pleased to announce the appointment of Erika Anggreini as its new Cluster Assistant Director of Marketing, where she will oversee the strategic marketing direction for both the iconic InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, one of the capital’s original five-star hotels, opened in 1981 to host the inaugural GCC Summit and remains a landmark of timeless hospitality. Its sister property, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, offers a premium residential living experience designed for modern travelers and long-stay residents seeking comfort, connection, and service excellence.

With nearly 20 years of hospitality marketing experience across the Middle East and Asia, Erika brings a deep understanding of the region’s evolving landscape and a strong track record in building meaningful, guest-driven brand experiences. Her background spans several renowned properties and corporate leadership roles—reflecting a career rooted in both creativity and commercial strategy.

She has worked with some of the region’s most respected hospitality brands—in Oman at the legendary Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and later in Dubai, where she led integrated marketing campaigns at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC. Erika then took on a regional corporate role at Archipelago International, overseeing marketing strategy for a diverse portfolio of over 200 properties across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

She joins the Abu Dhabi team following her successful tenure at InterContinental Fujairah Resort, where she played a key role in driving brand positioning, digital performance, and results-driven campaigns that elevated the resort’s visibility across regional and international markets.

In her new role, Erika will lead the marketing strategy across both properties—crafting compelling brand narratives, accelerating digital engagement, elevating the positioning of the cluster’s food and beverage destinations, and cultivating strategic partnerships that reinforce the brand’s presence in Abu Dhabi’s competitive luxury and lifestyle landscape.

Her appointment comes at a defining moment for the cluster, as it continues to evolve the guest experience through immersive lifestyle programming, culinary innovation, and meaningful community engagement that resonates with both discerning residents and international travelers.

Sayed Tayoun, Cluster General Manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi said: “Her deep understanding of the region, coupled with her creative leadership and collaborative spirit, makes her an exceptional fit for this exciting chapter as we continue to strengthen our presence in both leisure and residential segments. We’re confident Erika’s dynamic approach and extensive experience will further shape the cluster’s brand presence—delivering thoughtful storytelling, impactful campaigns, and guest connections that resonate beyond the stay.”

Her appointment reflects the property’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team, evolving the guest journey, and cultivating a unique sense of place across Abu Dhabi’s premium hospitality landscape.

Media Contact:

Erika Anggreini, Cluster Assistant Director of Marketing

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi

Erika.Anggreini@ihg.com

Farah ElDaba, Cluster Assistant Marketing Manager

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi

Farah.ElDaba@ihg.com

