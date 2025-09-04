New appointment follows +impact’s focus on bringing its global guest experience solutions delivered at international airports including Dubai Airports to wider aviation clients to help drive growth and best-in-class passenger experience.

Jacqui Johnson has been appointed Aviation Partner at +impact, Serco’s advisory business, strengthening its aviation leadership and expertise on a global level.

With over 38 years in aviation, Jacqui brings a wealth of experience spanning airport operations, consultancy, and executive leadership. Her career began with a work placement at Southampton Airport during her Business Studies degree, where she developed a passion for aviation that has shaped her entire professional journey. She went on to complete an MSc in Airport Planning at Loughborough University before spending 12 years with BAA in the UK. Since 2007, she has held senior consultancy roles across the aviation sector, often stepping into interim client positions to provide hands-on leadership and transformation.

In 2016, Jacqui was elected to the British Aviation Board, where she has played an active role in shaping industry strategy focused on sustainable growth, innovation, and enhancing the passenger experience.

Joining +impact, Jacqui will initially focus on the UK aviation sector, where she will leverage the consultancy’s global experience delivering guest experience solutions for major international airports, such as Dubai Airports, and extending that expertise into areas including operational management, air traffic control, emergency services, resilience and solution delivery. She emphasises that supporting client strategic growth will be at the centre of her work with her airport clients.

Jacqui Johnson, Aviation Partner at +impact, said:

“I’m excited to join +impact at this stage of its growth. There’s a real opportunity to build something new with like-minded, driven people, and to respond to what I know global aviation clients have been asking for: support to sustainably grow whilst elevating the passenger experience.”

Phil Malem, CEO of +impact and Serco Middle East, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Jacqui to +impact. Her deep knowledge of the aviation sector, combined with her track record in both operational delivery and strategic leadership, will bring significant value to our clients. As we grow +impact globally, Jacqui’s expertise will strengthen our ability to help airports and aviation organisations respond to evolving passenger expectations, deliver sustainable growth, and achieve lasting impact.”

