Doha, Qatar – HSBC Qatar has announced key leadership appointments, underscoring the bank’s commitment to cross connectivity, growth and supporting the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Majed Roz has been appointed Head of Global Network Banking, Qatar. With nearly two decades of experience across corporate banking and M&A Advisory in the Middle East and North America, Majed combines regional expertise with international perspective. He previously Co-Founded and served as CEO of New York-based strategic advisory firm, Capital in Motion, and has held several senior roles in banking including Head of Large Corporates at HSBC in Qatar.

Aseel Al-Obaidan has been appointed Head of Institutional Client Group, Qatar. Over her 15 years with HSBC, she led key Government Related Entity portfolios within the Global Corporates Qatar. Aseel, has also headed the Markets Treasury and FX Desk, giving her strong knowledge of local market and deep client relationships.

Jitin Varughese has been appointed Head of Global Corporates, Qatar. Jitin’s banking career with HSBC in the Middle East spans over 18 years across client coverage of Government related entities, multinationals, and financial institutional clients. He brings a deep understanding of the corporate banking landscape in Qatar as well as the Region through his multi sectorial experience

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Qatar, said: “Strengthening our leadership team with proven talent demonstrate our long-term commitment to Qatar. Majed, Aseel and Jitin each bring deep expertise , diverse experience and strong client focus that will sharpen our ability to connect Qatar’s business to global opportunities. Their leadership will be pivotal in advancing HSBC’s strategy; supporting economic diversification, enabling growth, and developing solutions that enable growth both at home and abroad.”

These appointments highlight HSBC’s continued investment in Qatar and its focus on building a leadership team that can meet the evolving needs of clients while contributing to the country’s long-term economic vision.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

www.hsbc.ae