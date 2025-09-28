Amman, Jordan: The St. Regis Amman is pleased to formally introduce its General Manager, Kemal Sirtikirmizi, who has been leading the property with a focus on operational excellence and community engagement.

Having overseen operations at The St. Regis Amman for some time, this announcement serves as an opportunity to highlight Mr. Sirtikirmizi’s leadership approach, which emphasizes team empowerment, service excellence, and creating memorable guest experiences.

With over 20 years in luxury hospitality, Mr. Sirtikirmizi has held leadership roles in prime destinations, including the Ritz-Carlton in Boston, Cairo, and Fort Lauderdale; the St. Regis in San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, and Amman; and the pre- and post-opening of the Waldorf Astoria in Kuwait. Under his guidance, these properties earned Forbes 5-star hotel and spa ratings. His extensive experience with prominent business hotels and residences, including St. Regis Residences and Skyline Residences, now informs his leadership across the four Eagle Hills hotels he oversees.

Under his leadership, The St. Regis Amman continues to serve as a key destination for both local and international guests, aiming to blend its renowned brand legacy with the warmth and authenticity of Jordanian hospitality. Mr. Sirtikirmizi is committed to upholding the renowned standards of the St. Regis brand, seamlessly blending them with a deep appreciation for Jordanian culture, reflected throughout the hotel’s offerings.

Across The St. Regis Amman and its sister properties, Mr. Sirtikirmizi oversees a team of over 1,200 employees, including 1,000 Jordanian professionals who benefit from these development initiatives.

A key focus of Mr. Sirtikirmizi’s vision is to elevate Jordan’s position as a global luxury destination. He commented: “My goal is to enhance the market’s room rate and to help positioning it within the world class destination in the region. Jordan and its people truly deserve to be showcasing its rich heritage, culture and historical sites and its fascinating shores to one of the most beautiful seas; Dead Sea and Red Sea."

"Jordan has a deep pool of talent, and it’s important to invest in their potential,” Mr. Kemal Sirtikirmizi noted. He added: “By equipping local professionals with the skills and opportunities they need, we not only strengthen our teams but also contribute to the broader growth of the hospitality industry in the region." Mr. Sirtikirmizi also brings strong expertise in food and beverage operations, a critical component of luxury hospitality. His extensive experience includes working with renowned culinary brands like Paper Moon and Jean-Georges. This expertise played a pivotal role in the partnership between Waldorf Astoria Kuwait and ROKA Kuwait, introduced to the country by the Azumi Group, the parent company of Zuma restaurants. This deep understanding of diverse culinary concepts is instrumental in enhancing the dining experiences across The St. Regis Amman and its sister properties, including their various restaurants. His expertise ensures that the culinary offerings not only meet the high standards of the St. Regis brand but also resonate with the rich gastronomic traditions of Jordan, providing memorable experiences for all guests.

As The St. Regis Amman continues to build on its reputation for luxury and service, Mr. Sirtikirmizi’s leadership aims to ensure the hotel remains a cornerstone of Jordan’s hospitality sector, offering both innovation and a connection to the local community.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

