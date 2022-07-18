Dubai, UAE: Kerzner International Holdings Limited, the owner of the One&Only Resorts, announces the appointment of Emanuela Setterberg Di Vivo as the new General Manager of Dubai’s most loved ultra-luxury resort, One&Only The Palm.

By delivering world-class luxury hospitality, dining, and leisure amenities, the leader will continue to develop new experiences for guests, while retaining the warm, genuine service for which the iconic One&Only The Palm is known.

Emanuela joins the resort from One&Only Resorts’ Global Dubai Office, where she was Vice President of Operations for nearly six years. She oversaw the extensive One&Only portfolio and drove success across numerous metrics, including brand service standards, quality, employee engagement, revenue, and new openings.

She said, “I am delighted to be joining such an iconic property in Dubai and look forward to bringing over 25 years of managerial knowledge and operational experience from around the world. It is an honor to be transitioning into one of One&Only’s flagship properties and leading the incredible team who have been played a crucial role in creating history for the brand, and for the city."

“The Palm is unquestionably rapidly developing into the focal point of Dubai’s diverse appeal as a global tourism destination and in line with the recent announcement of STAY by Yannick Alléno being awarded two coveted Michelin stars in Dubai’s inaugural Michelin Guide, I look forward to continuing One&Only The Palms legacy reaching new heights together with the team".

Prior to joining the One&Only brand, Emanuela was General Manager of Hotel Bel-Air, Dorchester Collection in California, Managing Director of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, Italy, and part of the opening team for Bulgari Hotels & Resorts in Milan, Italy.

A Swedish national born in Italy, Emanuela earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Hospitality and Business Management from Leeds Metropolitan University, alongside a Hotel & Tourism Management Diploma at the prestigious Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She is fluent in Italian, Swedish, English, Spanish, and French, and was also appointed to the Advisory Board of the Cornell Institute for Hospitality Labor and Employment Relations (CIHLER).

Located at the tip of The Palm’s West Crescent and inspired by the architecture of Andalusia’s Moorish palaces such as the mighty Alhambra in Granada, the property blends Middle Eastern influences with a contemporary palette of neutral tones, offering guests the chance to escape the bustling city. Located just a 20-minute leisurely drive away from the heart of Dubai, or via boat from One&Only Royal Mirage, this elegant resort feels like a million miles away.

