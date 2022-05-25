Manama: Gulf International Bank BSC (GIB) today announced the appointment of Nezar Al Saie to its Board of Directors. Mr. Al Saie brings to the Board more than four decades of experience in banking, finance, and asset management.

He is the Vice Chairman of the Board at Gulf Union Holding, and is also an entrepreneur, most recently having founded several leading regional companies in the telecom and building materials sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain including Kalaam Telecom and Polycon Bahrain and is currently the Chairman of both companies. Previously, Mr. Al Saie spent 14 years at Investcorp Bahrain, where he was a member of the Management Committee and responsible for the placement of alternative assets including private equity, real estate, and hedge funds in the Gulf region. Prior to that, he was a Vice President at Chase Manhattan in Bahrain and London, where he worked across the global bank’s credit, corporate and private banking divisions. Mr. Al Saie served on the Board of several public and private financial institutions, and as senior advisor to Lazard Brothers, London and Itau Bank, Brazil.

Mr. Al Saie holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas, Austin and a Master of Science in Management from London Business School.

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. is a pan GCC universal bank established in 1975 and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its subsidiaries: GIB Saudi Arabia and GIB (UK) Ltd. Additionally, the Bank has branches in the UAE, London and USA. GIB is owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the principal shareholder.

