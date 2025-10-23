Dubai, UAE: Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announces the appointment of Georges Al Asmar as general manager. Al Asmar has been instrumental in the hotel’s success since joining in 2019, and his appointment marks the next chapter in his distinguished career with Hilton.

With more than two decades of international luxury hospitality experience defined by strategic foresight, operational excellence, and a people-first leadership, Al Asmar has experience across the globe in commercial strategy, brand positioning, and guest experience.

Since joining Waldorf Astoria DIFC as director of commercial strategy, Al Asmar has played a central role in establishing the hotel as one of the city’s top luxury destinations. For nearly six years, he worked alongside the property’s former general manager, helping shape its distinctive reputation for excellence before naturally progressing into the new role. Under Al Asmar’s leadership, Waldorf Astoria DIFC has sustained its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for three consecutive years and continues to rank among Dubai’s top hotels across leading travel platforms.

Al Asmar was shortlisted for the Hotelier Middle East General Manager Awards 2024 in the Future Leader – Non-GM category, a rare recognition for a commercial director. In his new role as General Manager, he will demonstrate his commercial expertise with a sharp focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.

“It is an honour to lead Waldorf Astoria DIFC, a property that has become synonymous with excellence and innovation in Dubai’s luxury hospitality landscape,” Al Asmar said. “Over the past six years, I have witnessed the passion and dedication of this team first-hand, and I am excited to continue building on our shared success. Together, we will uphold the highest standards of luxury while pushing boundaries to deliver meaningful, memorable experiences.”

A graduate of Hilton’s prestigious Luxury General Manager Development Programme, Al Asmar holds an MBA from the American University of Science and Technology and is fluent in Arabic, English, French, and Italian.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC offers modern luxury in the heart of Dubai. Combining timeless elegance with contemporary design, the property features 243 rooms and suites, award-winning dining destinations such as Bull & Bear Steakhouse, and world-class leisure facilities. With a prime location in the city’s financial hub, it continues to set new benchmarks for personalised service and guest experience.

