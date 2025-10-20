Fulkrum, a global leader in inspection, expediting, auditing, and technical staffing services, is proud to announce the key appointment of Ben Lumley as Global Head of Integrity following the expansion of its dedicated Asset Integrity Division. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing strategic growth and its continued commitment to evolving client needs.

While Asset Integrity services have long been part of Fulkrum’s portfolio, the creation of a standalone division enables the company to scale its capabilities, enhance service delivery, and drive innovation across high-risk, asset-intensive industries. The expansion reflects Fulkrum’s focus on delivering smarter, safer, and more cost-effective solutions worldwide.

Ben Lumley, a Chartered Engineer with over 16 years of international experience in asset integrity, inspection, and non-destructive testing (NDT), will lead the division from Fulkrum’s central office in Abu Dhabi. His background includes multiple API certifications and leadership of ISO 17020 accredited inspection bodies. He has successfully led integrity programs and digital transformation projects across the UK, Middle East, and beyond.

“This is more than the expansion of a new department. It represents a new standard for how we approach integrity management,” said Ben Lumley. “Fulkrum’s reputation for exceptional service delivery aligns closely with my own belief that integrity must be built around partnership, not just process. We are here to solve real challenges using innovation, data, and experience. I am proud to lead a team that is ready to raise the global standard.”

The Asset Integrity Division will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including risk-based inspection planning, corrosion management, field diagnostics, advanced NDT, drone and robotic inspections, and full lifecycle asset support. With operations initially focused in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas, and with services already mobilizing in Latin America, Fulkrum is positioned to deliver solutions that are locally tailored and globally consistent.

Brock Falkenhagen, Global Vice President at Fulkrum, highlighted the strategic importance of the division. “Asset Integrity is a critical part of the value chain for our clients. By building this division and bringing on a leader with vast experience, we are making a clear investment in our clients’ future. Ben’s vision, leadership, and deep technical knowledge are exactly what we need to elevate our asset integrity offering. This new division not only expands our capabilities but also strengthens how we partner with clients to ensure safety, reliability, and performance at every stage of the asset lifecycle.”

Built on Fulkrum’s foundation of technical excellence, innovation, and client focus, the Integrity Division combines advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and practical field expertise to set a new benchmark in the asset integrity space. By putting innovation and partnership first, Fulkrum is focused on creating value not just for today, but for the future of our industry and everyone who depends on it. A true Partnership Approach to Integrity.

One Team. One Goal. Success Together

About Fulkrum

Fulkrum provides comprehensive expertise in the provision of inspection, integrity, expediting, auditing and technical staffing services across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas and new energy markets.

Established in 2011, Fulkrum operates in five key regions – N. America, S. America, Europe & Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and has a proven track record working with some of the world’s leading Operators, EPC contractors and service providers.

