Dubai, UAE: Fortes Education, a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education, has announced the appointment of Dr. Sreejit Chakrabarty as the Group Head, Technology, AI & Innovation, further strengthening its vision to integrate cutting-edge digital technologies into education and investments.

This appointment comes at a time when the UAE is accelerating its national agenda around AI adoption, digital learning, and future-ready skills development. With schools across the country being encouraged to embed technology into learning, Fortes Education aims to lead the way in shaping a progressive academic ecosystem that equips students with the tools of tomorrow.

Dr. Chakrabarty, a globally recognised voice in EdTech and emerging technologies, brings an exceptional academic and professional background. Holding a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, an MBA in Systems, and a Bachelor’s in Electronics Engineering, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives across K-12 education and beyond. His pioneering contributions include setting up laboratories on AI, robotics, extended reality, smart farming, and autonomous systems in schools, as well as leading one of the world’s first K-12 blockchain-based pilots for issuing digital passports and micro-credentials.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr. Sreejit Chakrabarty said, “I am deeply honoured to take on this role at Fortes Education. The UAE has demonstrated bold leadership in placing AI and digital learning at the core of its future vision, and I look forward to advancing this mission within Fortes Education. My focus will be on creating impactful innovations that will prepare students for the future and bridge the gap between technology and real-world problem-solving.”

His thought leadership has been showcased on CNN International, and he has been honoured with titles such as CIO of the Year and Education Influencer of the Year. As a sought-after keynote speaker, Dr. Chakrabarty has addressed global audiences at FORBES 30 Under 30, GITEX, GESS, BETT, and the World AI Show, cementing his reputation as a trailblazer at the intersection of innovation and education.

Commenting on the key appointment of the year, Dr. Neil Hopkin, Director of Education, Fortes Education said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Chakrabarty to the Fortes family. His global expertise, pioneering initiatives, and forward-looking mindset align seamlessly with our mission to nurture learners who are future-ready. With his leadership, we are confident of advancing our technology and AI-driven education strategies, empowering students and teachers alike to thrive in the digital age.”

With this appointment, Fortes Education reaffirms its commitment to being at the forefront of educational innovation, echoing the UAE’s national drive to champion AI, robotics, and digital transformation across sectors.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education, founded over 40 years ago by Mrs. Shakuntala Mankani, is a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education. The organisation operates schools and early education centers that foster academic excellence, character development, and well-being. With a team of over 900 passionate educators and innovators, Fortes Education is home to two prestigious schools, Regent International School and Sunmarke School, and a leading early education brand, Jumeirah International Nursery.

Regent International School, a top-tier institution in the UAE, offers an enriched British education that emphasises not only academic achievement but also personal growth and values. Sunmarke School, recognised as one of the most transformative schools in the Middle East, provides an ambitious, values-based education that secures top university placements for its students. Jumeirah International Nursery, with nine branches across the UAE, sets the standard for early education excellence. The cornerstone of Fortes Education's approach is Positive Education, a unique blend of Positive Psychology and best teaching practices that allow individuals, schools, and communities to flourish.

