Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK announced the appointment of its new Chief Product Officer (CPO) Mr. Samer Elsahn in a move to improve and elevate the customer journey and features offered by Floward.

Mr. Elsahn brings to Floward over 20 years of experience across a wide range of industries including startups, corporates, and governments in MENA. He worked as a CPO and CTO at Nana grocery app in KSA, and as Product Director for the Captain Domain at Careem. He also worked at Souq.com as a Lead Product Manager heading various teams. Mr. Elsahn also worked as the Head of Product Authority for TAMM Project owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Floward is expanding its executive team as part of its strategy to continue to differentiate itself in the flowers and gifting industry, and seeks ways to bring clients innovative experiences and features that meet their evolving needs.

Floward Chairman & CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani said: “We are overjoyed to welcome Samer to Floward’s family and we look forward to what he will add to Floward. We are always looking for talented people that will help with our growth and development. Samer is without a doubt one of the most talented individuals that will help us bring a smoother and more innovative journey and experience to our clients.”

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

About Floward:

Founded in 2017, Floward is the preferred online flowers and gifts destination in the MENA region that offers a wide range of fresh-cut flowers and a variety of accessories for every occasion. Floward procures flowers from the best farmers and growers around the world which are arranged by a team of florists and delivered to the customer through its last-mile delivery fleet.

www.floward.com