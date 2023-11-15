DUBAI – Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road is pleased to announce the appointment of Mihir Patel as the new Director of Sales. With over 22 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Mihir brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his newly appointed position.

In his most recent placement as Director of Sales at Dusit Thani Dubai, Mihir demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving significant revenue growth and achieving remarkable milestones. He successfully led the Sales and Revenue team, focusing on various market segments whilst generating significant achievements. His earlier roles at prominent hotel chains such as Marriott and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., showcased his ability to exceed sales goals, manage complex sales processes, and contribute significantly to revenue growth. His dedication to client relationships and proactive sales techniques have consistently yielded positive results.

"I am truly honored to join Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road as the Director of Sales," expressed Mihir Patel. "I am eager to leverage my years of experience in the hospitality industry to enhance the hotel's sales strategies and contribute to its ongoing success. Fairmont Dubai's reputation for excellence is unparalleled, and I am excited to be a part of this esteemed team, driving forward our commitment to exceptional guest experiences and sustainable revenue growth”.

Mihir Patel's appointment reflects Fairmont Dubai's commitment to maintaining its position as a leading luxury hotel in the region. His experience and industry knowledge will undoubtedly contribute to the hotel's continued success and growth. The property’s focus lies in creating unforgettable experiences for all guests, delivering what is called the 'New Fairmont Feeling'. Living by the ethos of the ‘Luxury of being yourself’ – a mindset shared by the guests and employees which creates a lifelong sense of belonging and emotional connections.

About Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road stands as an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Dubai, amidst the vibrance of The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the mesmerizing Dubai Fountains. The hotel offers unparalleled convenience to the world's largest shopping center and the tallest man-made structure in the world. With direct connectivity to the metro system, guaranteeing hassle-free citywide transportation, and a covered, air-conditioned bridge linking it to the Dubai World Trade Centre's convention and exhibition areas, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road offers effortless access to vital corporate hubs. This 34-story architectural marvel is a celebration of Arabian heritage, modeled after the elegant wind towers (barajeel). Within its walls, Fairmont Dubai boasts 394 meticulously designed guestrooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and luxury providing unique views overlooking the Museum of Future and Dubai Frame. Fairmont Dubai offers a spa, covering 40,000 square feet of leisure facilities featuring a Health Club and two rooftop swimming pools, alongside 8 contemporary dining outlets, serving a diverse selection of authentic international cuisines. The hotel’s meeting venues include flexible rooms with dedicated boardrooms, designed to host executive meetings for 4 people or a professional conference for up to 200 people. With a focus on creating unforgettable experiences, delivering what is proudly called the 'New Fairmont Feeling' to every guest, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road takes pride in fostering a sense of belonging and emotional connection.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

