Dubai, UAE: Education Training & Employment Australia (ETEA) www.etea.edu.au, Education Training & Employment Australia (ETEA) www.etea.edu.au, a renowned private institute specializing in delivering high-quality accredited education programs in Australia, have announced the appointment of Nissa Mitchelle as new Head of Middle East Operations.

With Australian and GCC experience and a strong background in psychology and education, Nissa is equipped to spearhead ETEA’s regional growth and oversee the delivery of Australian vocational training across the Middle East. Her expertise in tailoring educational programs to meet specific industry needs aligns with ETEA’s mission to provide internationally recognised training that delivers both workforce excellence and social impact.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nissa as Head of Middle East Operations,” said Alan Hickling OAM, Chairman of Heidelberg Corporate Group at ETEA. “Her leadership and experience will be invaluable as we expand our presence in the region. Nissa’s appointment underscores our dedication to empowering businesses and individuals in the UAE and beyond with practical skills that meet global standards.”

Nissa joins ETEA Middle East at a crucial time as the organization reaffirms its desire to expand its presence in the Middle East. Under her leadership, ETEA will strengthen its collaborations with local organizations, helping businesses achieve sustained growth by investing in employee development.

“I am incredibly honoured by this appointment,” Nissa said. “ETEA’s focus on high-quality vocational training aligns perfectly with the growing demand in the region for skilled professionals. Their tripartite commitment to academic excellence, vocational relevance and community support are perfectly adapted to regions undergoing such extraordinary transformations as we have seen across the Middle East. I look forward to working closely with local partners to unlock workforce potential and support the region’s incredible growth. At ETEA, we are passionate about providing world-class education programs for community service workers and individuals working with people of determination. To provide them with the skills necessary for any challenges they might face.”

Nissa will oversee a range of ETEA programs, including courses in Community Services, Mental Wellness, Nursing Support, Allied Health, Business, and Leadership and Management. Designed to equip employees with practical skills through live virtual lectures and workshops, these programs empower professionals to make significant and lasting contributions to their community.

“As the Middle East evolves into a global hub, it’s crucial to provide its workforce with world-class skills that align with industry demands,” Nissa added. Our programs at ETEA will not only support individual career growth, but also foster a culture of continuous learning, support and development across the region.”

ETEA’s expansion into the Middle East builds on over 30 years of experience in Australia, where it has a reputation for excellence in vocational education. By offering courses accredited by the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), ETEA aims to provide partners with access to globally recognized qualifications that guarantee excellence within their workforce.

For more information on how ETEA can help your organization integrate accredited Australian vocational training into its business strategy, please visit www.etea.edu.au or follow us on its LinkedIn by clicking here.