Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced the appointment of Saif Ali Al Dahbashi to the position of President of the Missiles & Weapons Cluster. Previously CEO of EDGE entity AL TAIF, Al Dahbashi brings with him over 18 years of experience in shaping and implementing large-scale transformational programmes across major commercial organisations.

In his new position, Al Dahbashi will provide oversight and strategic direction on the development and business functions of four companies within the cluster, which includes Al TARIQ, CARACAL, HALCON, and LAHAB.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “Saif’s appointment brings considerable industry experience, business acumen, and leadership skills to the Missile and Weapons cluster. His proven track record in successfully guiding operations in his previous role will be invaluable in the continued development of next-generation smart weapon technologies in the UAE, and in forging important international partnerships for sustained export growth. I am confident that he will expand and harness the diverse capabilities within the cluster and lead it to a prosperous future. I wish him every success in his new role.”

The Missiles & Weapons Cluster is one of five clusters within EDGE, with a dedicated focus to the design, development, and manufacturing of industry-leading smart weapons, firearms, and munitions.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

