Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Dentsu Sports International (DSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali AlJehani as Senior Vice President, MENA based in Riyadh.

AlJehani will be responsible for leading sports and entertainment projects in Saudi Arabia and across the region. He will be supporting our clients in delivering long-term brand and commercial impact through sport and entertainment solutions. His remit will also include growing DSI’s regional presence and advancing the company’s capabilities in delivering world-class insights and advisory services.

Ali brings extensive experience from senior positions at WWE and NEOM, where he focused on brand growth, strategic partnerships and business development. He now brings this blend of global and national experience to dentsu Sports International and dentsu Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on his new position, Ali said:

"I’m thrilled to be joining dentsu, an organisation with a truly global perspective and a proven track record in sport and entertainment. I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative solutions and to support the growth of the business in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

Charlie Wylie, Managing Director, EMEA at dentsu Sports International, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Ali to the dentsu Sports International team. His expertise, regional knowledge and proven ability to deliver growth for global organisations will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia. Ali’s appointment reflects our ambition to provide clients with the best strategic advice and implementation in one of the most dynamic markets in the world."

Tarek Daouk, CEO, MENAT at dentsu added:

“This marks an important step in our commitment to building market-leading capabilities that help brands, rights holders, and investors create lasting impact in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Through dentsu’s sports consultancy services, we are able to deliver advisory solutions backed by world-class data, insights, and creative thinking. Ali’s appointment deepens our local leadership in the market and strengthens our ability to help our clients build deeper fan connections and create more measurable impact across the sports and entertainment ecosystem.”

Ali’s appointment reflects dentsu’s commitment to investing in Saudi Arabia and supporting its clients and partners in unlocking opportunities within the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving sports and entertainment sector.

