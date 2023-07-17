Doha – ConocoPhillips has announced the appointment of Bill Arnold as the new president of ConocoPhillips Qatar (COPQ), effective April 2023. Arnold succeeds Todd Creeger, who retired after spending 37 years with ConocoPhillips.

Arnold comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge at ConocoPhillips, having held several senior leadership positions since joining the company in 1986. He carries a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Tulsa (Oklahoma, USA). His appointment follows roles in various divisions and operations across the company, most recently as the Business Unit President in China. In his new role, he leads ConocoPhillips operations in the State of Qatar and oversees the organization’s participation in various joint ventures.

Commenting on his appointment, Bill Arnold said: “It is an honor to join COPQ after Todd Creeger’s years of leadership in this organization. I would like to thank Todd for his many contributions. I look forward to continuing the relationships he has built, including our long-standing participation in Qatargas, through which we are able to leverage ConocoPhillips’ global capabilities and our expertise across our international network to support the design, development, and execution of projects in Qatar. My focus will also be on magnifying our commitments to contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030 and beyond, which has set out ambitious goals for the country's economic, social, and environmental development. Through our work, we aim to support Qatar's remarkable advancements in the energy sector. I look forward to working with our excellent team to add value to our organization and help drive growth across our operations.”

Before coming to Qatar, Arnold served as president of ConocoPhillips China. Previously, Arnold served as General Manager of the Greater Ekofisk operation in Norway. Additionally, he previously served as the manager of the North Slope Operations and Capital Projects (Alaska) for five years, after serving as president of the Dubai Petroleum Company with over 70 offshore platforms, 1600-person workforce and an onshore supply base.

Over the last seven years, Creeger led COPQ through a period of significant growth and success. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as COPQ’s president,” said Creeger. “I am proud of everything we have achieved together with our partners during my time here, and it’s my pleasure to welcome Bill as my successor in this role and am confident he will continue COPQ’s journey toward greater heights.”

With a longstanding history in Qatar, ConocoPhillips remains committed to working with its local partners to create positive change and advance energy sustainability by sharing world class technologies and expertise to contribute towards the Qatar National Vision 2030. Going forward, it aims to support the increase of Qatar's LNG export capacity by focusing on the expansion of its joint operations with QatarEnergy in the North Field South and North Field East projects.

About ConocoPhillips Qatar:

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $91 billion of total assets and approximately 9,600 employees at March 31, 2023.

The company has been in Qatar since 2003 when it joined the Qatargas 3 project, which is part of the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in the world. In 2022, ConocoPhillips was chosen by QatarEnergy to participate in the North Field East and North Field South projects, which will further expand Qatar's LNG export capacity. These new LNG projects rank as some of the lowest in GHG emissions worldwide and will help meet global energy demand and enhance energy security.

At ConocoPhillips Qatar, we take our responsibility as corporate citizens seriously and strive to make a positive impact on the communities where we operate. Our investments in education, healthcare, and community development, along with our commitment to preserving the environment and cultural heritage of Qatar, are at the forefront of our efforts. The Global Water Sustainability Center (GWSC) at the Qatar Science & Technology Park is our designated center of excellence dedicated to developing innovative water conservation solutions.

We are proud of our diverse and inclusive culture and the talent and expertise of our employees. Our commitment to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering work environment allows everyone to contribute to our shared goals and make a positive impact on the world.

