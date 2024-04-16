Doha, Qatar — Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, is pleased to announce Charbel Khalil's appointment as Qatar's new country manager. This strategic move underscores Cloudera's commitment to expanding its presence in Qatar and driving digital transformation initiatives.

With over 15 years of experience in Qatar, Charbel has shaped the region's technological landscape. His contributions span various sectors, including government entities, the financial industry, energy & utilities, health, and others, where he played pivotal roles in helping large organisations with their digitalisation journey.

Charbel's expertise extends to aiding organisations in their digital transformation journey, notably supporting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Moreover, his profound understanding of market dynamics and proficiency in data management, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence positions him as an exemplary leader to spearhead Cloudera's strategic initiatives in Qatar.

Qatar, renowned for its thriving economy and steadfast dedication to pioneering digital advancements, offers a strategic opportunity for Cloudera to extend its influence. With substantial investments earmarked for digitisation across key sectors, including government, energy, and education, Qatar stands poised for remarkable progress in the years leading up to 2030. Cloudera’s decision to appoint Charbel to support digital evolution aligns seamlessly with Qatar's ambitious Digital Transformation Vision 2030, which aims to propel the nation towards becoming a formidable force in smart city development, state-of-the-art e-governance systems, cybersecurity fortification, and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Cloudera's dedication to the region is key in this transformative process, positioning it to cooperate closely with Qatar to realise its ambitious objectives. By leveraging its expertise in data management, cybersecurity, and advanced analytics, Cloudera is primed to catalyse Qatar's digital evolution. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions tailored to Qatar's unique needs, Cloudera is dedicated to empowering the nation to achieve unparalleled success on its path toward digital excellence.

Charbel Kalil holds a BA in Computer Science, an MSc in Econometrics, and a recently completed MSc in Artificial Intelligence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charbel Khalil to the Cloudera team," said Ahmad Shakora, Group Vice President, Emerging Markets at Cloudera. "His extensive experience and proven track record of success make him the perfect candidate to lead our efforts in Qatar. With his leadership, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative solutions and drive business growth in these key markets."

"I am honored to join Cloudera and lead our initiatives in Qatar.," said Charbel Khalil. "This is a pivotal moment for the company in driving transformative change, and I am committed to leveraging Cloudera's unparalleled expertise to empower organizations in Qatar to navigate and thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, we can harness the true power of data, igniting innovation and shaping a future where possibilities are limitless."

For more information about Cloudera's solutions and services, visit www.cloudera.com.

