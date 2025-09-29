DUBAI: Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG, set to debut in November 2025 as the world’s tallest hotel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Heinrich Morio as Managing Director. In this role, Morio will oversee all operational and commercial strategies, guiding the property toward its vision of becoming an international icon.

With more than 35 years of global hospitality experience, including 16 years in the Middle East, Morio has held senior executive positions with some of the industry’s most prestigious brands, including The Peninsula Group, Ritz-Carlton, One&Only, and Jumeirah Group. His leadership career spans world-renowned properties such as Burj Al Arab, Ocean Club Bahamas, Le Touessrok Mauritius, Palazzo Versace Dubai, and Amanpulo Resort in the Philippines.

Morio brings extensive expertise in pre-openings, brand positioning, and operational transformation within the luxury sector.

Most recently, he served as General Manager of Amanpulo, a private island resort in the Philippines, where he reinforced the property’s reputation for exceptional service. He also successfully launched The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, quickly establishing it as one of the region’s most dynamic luxury destinations.

“As we enter the final stages of our pre-opening journey, Heinrich’s wealth of leadership experience and track record of launching iconic properties will be invaluable,” said Tom Stevens, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, The First Group Hospitality. “With his vision and expertise, we are confident Ciel Dubai Marina will set a new benchmark for elevated guest experiences.”

“I am thrilled to join Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection, at this pivotal stage in its journey,” said Heinrich Morio. “This landmark development sets a new benchmark in Dubai, combining iconic architecture, exceptional facilities, and breathtaking views to create an unforgettable guest experience. I look forward to leading our team in providing genuine hospitality and memorable experiences that showcase Dubai as a world-class destination for both tourism and business.”

Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection spans 82 floors with 1004 guestroom, standing at 377 meters with the world’s highest infinity pool, eight distinctive dining venues, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline. Managed by The First Group Hospitality and part of IHG’s Vignette Collection, the property is designed to offer a unique luxury hospitality experience, blending innovation, creativity, and authentic moments for every guest.

About Ciel Dubai Marina:

Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection is a lifestyle luxury hotel located in the Dubai Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Standing at 377 meters, upon opening Ciel will be the tallest hotel in the world boasting 1,004 guestrooms featuring floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass windows, eight dining destinations, three outdoor swimming pools including the world’s tallest infinity pool, a luxury spa, and a state-of-the-art gymnasium. Designed by award-winning architects Norr, the skyscraper is a global symbol of modern engineering and luxury. Ciel is strategically located at the gateway to Dubai Marina, offering direct access to key tourist attractions, beaches, retail centres, and transport networks. The property was developed by The First Group, a renowned UAE-based global property investment firm and is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Vignette Collection. Discover more at https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/cieldubai.

About The First Group:

Over the past two decades, The First Group has forged a reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s leading innovators, providing groundbreaking investment opportunities to clients and partners, while delivering exceptional, memorable experiences to hotel and leisure guests. Bolstering our reputation as the region’s premier end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, we operate a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to exciting F&B outlets and lifestyle venues. Our visionary, trailblazing approach to hotel and hospitality asset management has made us a trusted partner of some of the industry’s leading global brands. Discover more at www.thefirstgroup.com or https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/cieldubai

About The First Group Hospitality:

The First Group Hospitality is a Dubai-based, full-service hospitality management company specialising in hotel operations, asset management, and F&B strategy. With a team of industry veterans and a proven track record, we deliver tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, optimise revenue, and maximise asset value for investors and hotel owners. As a trusted third-party hotel management provider, we partner with leading global brands to drive operational excellence and long-term profitability. Our expertise spans property performance optimisation, cost management, and guest experience enhancement, ensuring sustainable growth in competitive markets.

Beyond management, we develop and operate a dynamic portfolio of upscale hotels, residences, and award-winning restaurants, creating high-value hospitality assets that stand out in the market. The First Group Hospitality – Crafting Experiences, Delivering Results. Discover more at Hospitality Management Group in Dubai | The First Group Hospitality