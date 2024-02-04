Mr. Meshari Abduljalil Shehab, General Manager of Private Banking and Wealth Management at Burgan Bank

Kuwait: After obtaining all necessary approvals from the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Burgan Bank announced the appointment of Mr. Meshari Abduljalil Shehab as General Manager of Private Banking and Wealth Management. This comes as part of Burgan Bank’s committed human capital development strategy, which centers on the Kuwaitization of its workforce and its continued investment in Kuwait’s top national talents across all departments and levels of the organization.

Mr. Meshari’s addition to Burgan Bank’s management team follows a series of leadership-level appointments and promotions that have unfolded in the past few months – all of which were made in line with the Bank’s new strategy and transformation roadmap; gearing Burgan towards becoming the most modern and progressive bank in Kuwait, with a core focus on its human capital. With extensive experience in the Kuwaiti banking sector, Mr. Meshari is set to guide Burgan Bank’s latest Private Banking and Wealth Management endeavors with finesse toward new frontiers of success whilst adhering to the Bank’s elaborate roadmap and expansive strategy as well as the highest standards for conscious and inclusive banking practices.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Fadel Mahmoud Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Kuwait, said: “On behalf of Burgan’s Board and staff, I would like to congratulate Mr. Meshari on his new appointment. Considering his vast experience, I am confident that he will add a lot of value to his department and Burgan Bank as a whole and contribute greatly to our institutional success and accomplishment. Private Banking and Wealth Management marks a pivotal expansion for Burgan Bank’s involvement in the Kuwaiti banking sector and the scope of services that we offer our premium clientele, and entrusting Mr. Meshari with leading such a vital department speaks volumes of our faith in his capabilities and acumen.”

With a professional journey in banking that spans over 20 years, Mr. Meshari brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in Private and Affluent Banking, Risk Management, and Investments. Prior to joining Burgan Bank, he worked in numerous prestigious banking institutions in Kuwait, including the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), Gulf Bank, and Ahli United Bank (AUB), with his latest position being Deputy General Manager of Private Banking and Wealth Management at AUB.

Mr. Meshari holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the American University of Beirut (AUB), Lebanon, and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Miami, USA. In addition, he completed the General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School, USA.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.