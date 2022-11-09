Ramy El Sakka joins BPG as SVP/Chief Creative Officer

“BPG is an Integrated by Design agency where creative, communications, media, data, content and CX converge under one roof”

Dubai, UAE: Award-winning, ‘integrated by design’ agency in the MENA region – BPG (part of the WPP Network) has announced senior-level appointments to drive the agency’s renewed focus on customer experience, in addition to hires across PR, media, UX, content and creative.

Research by Gartner has revealed that experience-led businesses have 1.6x higher brand awareness and 1.7x higher customer retention. BPG is working at the inflection point of data, customer, creative, communications and brand to deliver real outcomes for customers, with value and growth for clients. Strong customer experiences can generate positive business impact in 2022 and beyond.

Darius LaBelle joins BPG as EVP/Chief Client Officer to lead the agency’s CX, digital, creative, and strategy products. Darius has two decades of experience in strategy, brand, business growth and CX across consumer, healthcare and B2B brands in Asia, the Middle East, the US and Australia. He has worked with agencies such as BBDO, Ogilvy, Havas and Sapient and for brands like Emirates, Aldar, AbbVie, Sanofi, 3M, ANZ. Before joining BPG as Chief Client Officer Darius was based in New York, where he helped launch Havas Health CX, a data-led experience agency.

Ramy El Sakka joins BPG as SVP/Chief Creative Officer. Ramy started his career with J Walter Thompson Cairo, working on brands such as Nokia, Nestle, Lipton, HSBC and Cadbury Adams, and winning pitches for Vodafone and Egyptian Tourism. Ramy has worked with Leo Burnett Cairo, DDB Dubai and BBDO UAE, to lead brands such as Orange, PepsiCo, Henkel, Glad, Etisalat and Lipton Ice Tea. He played a major role in charting DDB’s success and has won numerous awards for the agency. A project he is proud of is “Lucky or Not” for Etisalat which was awarded best film of the year by Vimeo and exceeded set KPIs.

Avi Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG said: “BPG is an Integrated by Design’ agency where creative, communications, media, data, CX and content converge under one roof. This gives brands the freedom and ability to plan and execute their marketing with the customer truly at the centre. We are increasingly seeing that customers expect more from every interaction they have with brands across multiple touchpoints. I’m confident that Darius and Ramy will leverage their CX and creative expertise and BPG’s 40-year market insights in the region to deliver exciting outcomes for brands and clients both from the government & private sectors.”

-Ends-

About BPG

For more than 40 years, BPG has helped brands gain audiences, achieve influence, navigate crises, and attain leadership status in a market constantly in flux. A WPP company, BPG has launched Dubai Internet City, Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises, and managed the Union Properties, Dubai Investments, Emaar Properties and Union Insurance IPOs. BPG has executed game-changing comms assignments including the Doha Asian Games, the IMF World Bank Conference and Dubai’s Expo2020 bid.

An award-winning creative communications agency, BPG’s bold, data-driven strategies power a client portfolio comprising regional and global leaders, and dynamic startups. Key clients include Adyen, Alshaya Group, Behbehani Motors Company (Porsche, Volkswagen, Skoda), Ciena, Cigna, DHL Global Forwarding, Geely Auto Group, Grohe, Group AMANA, HMD Global, Innoventures Education, KPMG Lower Gulf, Kwai, Proofpoint, Rivoli, Sony Middle East & Africa, among others. Operating from hubs in Dubai and Kuwait, with a pan-Arab presence, BPG helps clients have contextually relevant and consistent conversations with customers across the full range of digital and human touch points.

Media contact:

Stanislava Burianek

Communications Director

Stanislava.burianek@bpggroup.com