Sharjah: Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), has hailed the vital importance of global copyright frameworks in boosting the role of the publishing industry in cultivating literacy, transmitting cultural heritage, fostering cross-cultural understanding, supporting diversity, advancing education, and protecting local and minority languages.

Speaking at the 42nd session of the Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR) in Geneva, the IPA President discussed how the copyright frameworks provided by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) treaties had enabled publishers around the world to invest in authors and make literature, peer-reviewed research, and educational learning solutions available even during the pandemic.

During the Committee’s discussion on Limitations and Exceptions, Bodour Al Qasimi reiterated how in both developed and developing publishing markets, copyright frameworks that reward investment in creative content are critical. She also called for the effective enforcement of these rights to protect publishers against physical and online piracy and to boost publishing of indigenous educational resources and homegrown authors.

Al Qasimi also outlined how IPA’s initiatives, particularly the International Sustainable Publishing and Industry Resilience (Inspire) initiative, is helping stakeholders of the publishing industry including authors, illustrators, printers, distributors, booksellers, libraries, and retailers, recover from the setbacks experienced during the pandemic.

During her visit to Geneva, the IPA President also met with Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO, and Lubna Qassim Al Bastaki, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.

