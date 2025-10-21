.B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has appointed Emanuel Georgouras as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to expand its presence in institutional liquidity and technology solutions.

Emanuel brings more than 25 years of experience across financial markets, with a strong focus on FX, precious metals and bullion trading, an area that has defined much of his career success. Over the years, he has built long-standing relationships across global markets, working closely with key institutions and liquidity venues while maintaining active involvement with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and other leading industry bodies.

Prior to joining B2PRIME, Emanuel served as CEO of FCA regulated broker Edgewater Markets, following his earlier role as EMEA Head. He led the firm’s institutional growth strategy and expansion across Europe and the Middle East, with particular emphasis on building efficient access to precious metals and FX liquidity for professional clients. Before that, he was Head of Trading at AxiCorp (AxiTrader), where he oversaw global trading operations and helped establish the company’s footprint among institutional and professional investors.

At B2PRIME, Emanuel will lead the group’s revenue generation and institutional business growth. He will focus on aligning liquidity and technology offerings with evolving client needs and market opportunities.

“Emanuel’s background in institutional trading speaks for itself. He understands the complexities of liquidity, risk, and technology from the inside out,” says Eugenia Mykuliak, CEO and Founder of B2PRIME Group. “His experience and leadership style are a perfect fit for the next stage of B2PRIME’s development and we are proud to welcome him in our team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Emanuel Georgouras said:

“B2PRIME has a very strong and collaborative culture, and it's great to join a team that’s ambitious but still keeps its feet on the ground. I’m excited to build on that, strengthen our institutional relationships, and expand our footprint in precious metals with a commitment to transparency and performance.”

Alex Tsepaev, Chief Strategy Officer of B2PRIME Group, adds:

“I’m very glad to welcome such an experienced executive to our team. I believe that Emanuel brings a rare combination of market insight and practical experience in our institutional trading. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and enhance the solutions we offer to clients worldwide.”

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by reputable authorities—including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, DFSA (Dubai) —the group of companies offer access to competitive liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME provides institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.