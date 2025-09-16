Discussions with AUS leadership to explore new fellowship opportunities for undergraduate students preparing for graduate studies

Sharjah, UAE — American University of Sharjah (AUS) has named His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the UAE Foreign Minister and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Holy See, as Senior Fellow at the university. With this appointment, he becomes the second individual to be recognized with the title since its establishment by the AUS Board of Trustees in 2023.

The Senior Fellow title is conferred upon individuals whose leadership, public service and professional achievements embody the values of AUS, and who contribute to strengthening intellectual and cultural life in Sharjah and the UAE.

His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash is a diplomat, author and cultural leader who has represented the UAE in prominent international roles, including as Ambassador to Russia and Ambassador to France. He is recognized for fostering cultural diplomacy and building stronger ties between the UAE and the global community. Beyond diplomacy, His Excellency is the acclaimed author of Letters to a Young Muslim, which has been translated into multiple languages and celebrated worldwide for its reflections on identity, faith and modernity.

The announcement was made during a special on-campus gathering on September 10, attended by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS; Dr. Tod Laursen, AUS Chancellor; and senior university officials.

“The appointment of His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash as Senior Fellow reflects the caliber of global leaders who engage with AUS. His voice and vision will open new avenues of dialogue for our students and faculty, strengthening our position as a hub of intellectual exchange,” said Chancellor Laursen.

The same gathering also marked the launch of Community Connect, a new AUS initiative designed to bring leading voices into dialogue with the university community. His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash served as the inaugural thought leader of the program, beginning with a master class for AUS students, where he shared his professional journey, personal experiences and advice.

His Excellency met with Dr. Matthias Ruth, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost; Dr. Salah Brahimi, Vice Chancellor of External Affairs; and Dr. James Griffin, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Instruction; to discuss the Rhodes Scholarship offered by Oxford University. In his capacity as Chair of the UAE selection committee, he explored opportunities for AUS undergraduate students who are approaching graduation to benefit from this distinguished fellowship, which enables recipients to pursue their graduate studies at Oxford University.

As Senior Fellow, His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash will continue to engage with students and faculty through mentoring, guest lectures, seminars and workshops, while contributing to the wider AUS mission of fostering intellectual exchange and leadership.

His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash said: “What excites me most about this fellowship is the opportunity to engage in dialogue with young minds. AUS is one of the finest universities in the region, offering many avenues for meaningful knowledge exchange. In every encounter, there is a chance to learn from one another, to question and to imagine innovative ways of contributing to the world.”

Video: https://we.tl/t-jap2mksrib