Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis Dubai is pleased to announce the promotion of Dean Walsh as Executive Director of Sales. In his new role, Dean will lead the global leisure market growth for both Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

Since joining the resort in August 2023 as Director of Sales, Dean has played a pivotal role in strengthening Atlantis Dubai’s market presence across the UK, Europe, and Australasia, aligning sales strategies with the brand’s broader commercial vision. Dean has led a global leisure sales team of 15, driving substantial annual revenues, and significantly increasing market share across key leisure segments. His results-driven approach and collaborative leadership style have been instrumental in aligning sales execution with the destination’s commercial priorities.

Following his promotion, Dean will oversee the overall direction and execution of Atlantis Dubai’s leisure sales strategy across all markets and manage Directors and Managers responsible for both domestic and international leisure segments. Reporting directly to Kyp Charalambous, Vice President of Sales, he will ensure all sales efforts support revenue targets, brand positioning, and the guest experience that has positioned Atlantis Dubai as one of the world’s most iconic luxury destinations.

“Dean’s proven track record, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader to guide our sales team through its next chapter of growth,” said Kyp Charalambous, Vice President of Sales at Atlantis Dubai. “As a trusted deputy and future senior leader of the business, his expertise in the global leisure landscape will be pivotal in driving new opportunities, deepening relationships in key markets, and attracting guests to the extraordinary experiences offered at Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.”

With nearly two decades of hospitality and tourism experience, Dean has held senior sales and marketing leadership positions at some of the world’s most prestigious luxury hotel brands including InterContinental, One&Only Resorts, Viceroy, W Hotels, and Jumeirah. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build high-performing teams, forge impactful partnerships, and deliver consistent revenue growth across competitive markets.

