Riyadh: American Express Saudi Arabia (AESA) today announced that Mr. Fahad bin Mubarak Al Guthami has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase of the company’s growth in the Kingdom.

As AESA’s new CEO, Mr. Al Guthami is responsible for developing and implementing strategies for further expanding the company’s presence in Saudi Arabia by building on its strong position in commercial payments and the premium consumer segment. In addition to providing strategic leadership and oversight for the company’s day-to-day operations, he is also at the helm of AESA’s ongoing efforts to drive product innovation and digitization.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Fahad bin Mubarak Al Guthami, Chief Executive Officer of American Express Saudi Arabia, said: “I’m delighted to be appointed to the role of CEO at American Express Saudi Arabia; a company that has a strong brand, standout values and brilliant people. I look forward to continuing to work with the team to continue to deliver value and innovative products for our customers, as well as drive growth for our business.”

Mr. Al Guthami has led a distinguished career at American Express Saudi Arabia for more than 16 years. He has held several strategic positions with progressing responsibilities including Chief Operating Officer. As CEO of AESA, Mr. Al Guthami will leverage partnerships to strengthen the position of AESA in the Saudi marketplace.

Prior to joining AESA, Mr. Al Guthami served as CEO of several companies in Saudi Arabia, and Executive Advisor to the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of several companies listed on the Saudi stock market.

-Ends-

About American Express Saudi Arabia

American Express Saudi Arabia is a joint venture company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC© and The Saudi Investment Bank. The company owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Even though American Express products have been available to customers, merchants and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express Card members and merchants in the Kingdom.

The company offers a wide range of products and services, including:

Credit Cards (Blue Card, Gold Card, Platinum Card and Participating Trademarked Cards)

Charge Cards (Green, Gold and Platinum)

Corporate Payment Solutions (Corporate Cards, Business Cards and Corporate Travel Accounts)

For more information, please visit http://www.americanexpress.com.sa