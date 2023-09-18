Dubai: Air France-KLM has announced the appointment of Hichame Lahkim Bennani as the new Regional Commercial Director for the Middle East region. In his new role, Mr. Lahkim Bennani will be responsible for the regional team covering pricing, marketing and business intelligence, e-commerce and distribution for the Middle East including the company's online and offline markets.

Hichame Lahkim Bennani has taken over the role from his predecessor, Sylvain Mathias, who has moved to a new position within the group. Mr. Lahkim Bennani is based at the company’s regional headquarters in Dubai Airport Free Zone, United Arab Emirates and reports directly to the Air France-KLM General Manager Middle East, Simon Scholte.

In his career with Air France KLM, Hichame Lahkim Bennani has held a series of senior executive positions across a range of business areas from sales to business development, yield management and pricing responsibilities. He has held key roles at the Paris group headquarters and in international locations, including India, Nigeria, Switzerland and The Netherlands. He was selected as a finalist in the Air France ‘Boostez Le Futur’ program 2019 for an Intrapreneurial project platform. Hichame Lahkim Bennani holds a Master of Management degree from ESSEC Business School and an Engineering degree from Ecole Mohammadia d'Ingénieurs. He is fluent in English, French and Arabic.

Commenting on the new appointment, Simon Scholte, General Manager Middle East, Air France-KLM, said: ‘We are delighted to announce Hichame Lahkim Bennani as the new Regional Commercial Director for the Middle East and to welcome him to the regional team. With a distinguished 17-year career with Air France-KLM, Hichame brings extensive international experience and broad expertise to his new role. He has an outstanding track record in leading diverse teams, innovative thinking and

strategies to deliver consistently impressive results. Hichame will add significant value to our regional team and our ability to provide exceptional service and drive growth within the Middle East region.”

About Air France-KLM

A global player with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM is a leading airline Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a worldwide network, covering over 300 destinations thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme is one of the leaders in Europe with over 20 million members.

Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture, with more than 340 daily flights in 2019.

Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam, the alliance dedicated to providing passengers with a more seamless travel experience at every step of their journey 19 member airlines working together across an extensive global network.

Recognized for 19 years as an industry leader in sustainable development, the Air France-KLM Group is determined to accelerate the transition to more sustainable aviation.

airfranceklm.com

@AirFranceKLM

Media contact:

Yasaman Milleret

Regional Marketing, Communication and Sustainability Manager

Middle East

Air France KLM

Yamilleret@airfrance.fr