Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced the appointment of Basit Sajid Saiyed as Head of Wealth Management, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to enhancing its wealth solutions and becoming the premier Islamic bank for wealth management services. This move reflects ADIB’s vision to enhance its wealth solutions and deliver world-class sharia compliant financial services tailored to the evolving needs of high-net-worth individuals and priority customers.

Basit brings nearly two decades of experience in wealth management and capital markets across leading global financial hubs, including the UAE, UK, and Hong Kong. He joins ADIB from HSBC, where he served as Head of Investments & Wealth Solutions for the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT), driving strategic growth and innovation in wealth management. Prior to HSBC, he held roles in capital markets in various banks, further enhancing his expertise in investment advisory, product development, and digital wealth solutions.

In his new role at ADIB, Basit will lead the bank’s Wealth Management function across the bank. His key responsibilities include driving the expansion of the wealth management offerings and providing holistic solutions and advisory across the customer continuum. His appointment underscores ADIB’s commitment to building a world-class wealth management team, expanding its capabilities and delivering highly personalised sharia -compliant investment solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Amit Malhotra, Group Head of Retail Banking, ADIB, said: “As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global wealth hub and the leading centre for Islamic wealth management, we remain committed to being our customers’ trusted partner of choice. With a growing segment of high-net-worth individuals and a significant intergenerational wealth transfer, our focus is on helping customers grow, manage and protect their wealth. With his wealth of experience and in-depth understanding of high-net-worth customers’ needs and priorities, Basit will be a great addition to our team as we look to strengthen our suite of services and capabilities and cement our position as a leading Islamic wealth manager in the region.”

ADIB continues to build on its strong legacy, delivering holistic and personalised Sharia-compliant investment solutions, estate planning, and advisory services tailored to high-net-worth and priority clients.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 226 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products