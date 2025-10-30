Fujairah, United Arab Emirates: The Arab Basalt Fiber Company (ABFC), a subsidiary of the Arab Mining Company-Fujairah (AMCF), has appointed Valery Hurynovich as its Chief Executive Officer, marking a major milestone in the company’s drive to accelerate innovation and redefine the future of sustainable industrial materials.

Hurynovich’s appointment reflects ABFC’s strategic vision to expand its global footprint, advance next-generation composite technologies, and contribute to the UAE’s ambition for an advanced, resilient, and decarbonized industrial economy.

Previously serving as Chief Operating Officer and Acting CEO, Hurynovich brings over two decades of international experience in advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrial innovation- having led high-performance operations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

H.E. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Mining Company and Managing Director of ABFC, said: “Mr. Valery’s appointment marks an important step in the company’s journey toward sustainable growth and expanded industrial presence across regional and global markets. Throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and professionalism, and we are confident in his ability to further strengthen ABFC’s position as one of the region’s foremost producers of advanced composite materials.”

This appointment reinforces ABFC’s dedication to advancing the production of continuous basalt fiber (CBF) and basalt fiber-reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebars - sustainable, high-performance alternatives to steel and glass fiber used across the construction, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Valery Hurynovich, Chief Executive Officer of ABFC, commented: “It is an honor to lead Arab Basalt Fiber Company at such a pivotal stage in its evolution. Together with our talented team, we will continue to expand our production capabilities, strengthen our global partnerships, and develop innovative solutions that accelerate the transition toward more sustainable and efficient industrial materials”.

ABFC is the first and largest producer of basalt fiber in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its state-of-the-art facility in Fujairah houses world-class melting and fiber-drawing technologies and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of basalt fiber products - including assembled and direct rovings, chopped strands, woven fabrics, and BFRP rebars. Sustainability, local talent development, and regional industrial integration form the core pillars of its long-term strategy, supporting the UAE’s and the wider region’s vision for a green industrial transformation and sustainable innovation.



For More Information visit the website https://abfc.com/ or please contact:

Rania Ouertani

Email: Rania@abfc.com

Phone: +971 9 6062 229 / +971554354083