Dubai, UAE : Start the new year on the right foot and join Ozka, the fun-loving Quokka once more as he counts his steps at Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment.

Ozka’s fitness challenge is back by popular demand for the whole family for 2022. Complete 22,000 steps before midnight in a single day from January 9 to February 9 and win an evening of fun. All you have to do is open the Global Village app and click on “Step Challenge with Ozka” to start stepping within the park. As you discover all the exciting attractions, pavilions, and experiences, your steps will be added automatically to your counter. Once you hit 22,000 steps, you can head to the Guests Care Centre, starting from the following day and until end of Season 26, to claim your prize. Up to 1,000 guests can win an entire evening of adventure-packed fun with a one-day unlimited access pass for the rides at Carnaval.

Global Village’s new fitness challenge is a great opportunity to get moving and aims to inspire a healthy lifestyle that participants can continue beyond the challenge dates.

Ozka from The Wonderers is challenging you, so step up your game!

For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

