PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : Start the new year on the right foot and join Ozka, the fun-loving Quokka once more as he counts his steps at Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment.
Ozka’s fitness challenge is back by popular demand for the whole family for 2022. Complete 22,000 steps before midnight in a single day from January 9 to February 9 and win an evening of fun. All you have to do is open the Global Village app and click on “Step Challenge with Ozka” to start stepping within the park. As you discover all the exciting attractions, pavilions, and experiences, your steps will be added automatically to your counter. Once you hit 22,000 steps, you can head to the Guests Care Centre, starting from the following day and until end of Season 26, to claim your prize. Up to 1,000 guests can win an entire evening of adventure-packed fun with a one-day unlimited access pass for the rides at Carnaval.
Global Village’s new fitness challenge is a great opportunity to get moving and aims to inspire a healthy lifestyle that participants can continue beyond the challenge dates.
Ozka from The Wonderers is challenging you, so step up your game!
For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.
-Ends-
About Global Village
Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Omar Abd Raboo
MSL Group
omar.abdraboo@mslgroup.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.