Dubai : – NGC International Advisory, the leading Dubai based public policy and government affairs firm, and Moharram & Partners for Public Affairs and Strategic Communications (M&P) are pleased to announce a new strategic alliance. The new partnership is set to expand the scope of NGC International Advisory to cover the North and Sub Saharan Africa in addition to the current footprint covering GCC and Pakistan, as well as bring M&P to GCC and Pakistan.

The strategic alliance was formed to fulfil the growing need for premier and integrated regional public policy consulting services to tackle policy and regulatory challenges, unlock business opportunities and support expansion plans.

In addition to the wide range of professional services provided by M&P and NGC International Advisory, the alliance will also jointly offer two specialized programs. The “GO MEA” program, a specialized program to support the regional expansion of start-ups, and the “PROJECT BLINDSPOT”, an advanced public policy program to support the unlocking of challenging markets from a policy and regulatory perspective.

The new alliance will bring together 60+ seasoned local public policy and government affairs experts to cover all key industries. Besides, more than 17 markets across Africa, Middle East and Pakistan will be covered through local presence; however, the strategy development and streamline account management and reporting will be led by the two regional hubs in Cairo and Dubai.

-Ends-

About NGC International Advisory:

NGC International Advisory is specialized in the area of Public Policy as well as Government and Regulatory affairs covering the GCC and Near east markets, powered by the team’s and founding partners’ collective experience of almost 100 years in the region, supporting more than 100 multinational companies across more than 10 industries in the region in the areas of public policy, government affairs and regulatory affairs.

