National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is sponsoring the Girls 4 Girls (G4G) program in its 2022 for women empowerment outreach. The program is conducted with the cooperation of the Women Cultural & Social Society(WCSS).

The G4G program is a global initiative spread over 28 countries and created in 2017 by a group of highly accomplished women, all alumni of Harvard University-Kennedy School of Government. It aims to address the persistent gender inequality in leadership positions across the globe and to generate a pipeline of girls ready to take on leadership positions across key areas in government, business, and civil society hence it addresses and encourages girls and women aged between 16 and 50 years to attend.

The G4G in Kuwait started its operation in 2021 with 4 interactive modules and it aims to have more programs in 2022. The first module will start on 8th January 2022, ending on the 12th of Feb with one session per week. The dedicated G4G line is 63336931. The registration is open on a live link through the Instagram page girls4girlskuwait.

There will be other modules spread all through the year, and the program encourages all to register. The program will bring together insights from key leaders and a global mentoring network to empower young women to play a greater role in leadership.

Nabila Abu-Hantash, a Harvard alum, a corporate strategist, and the program Country Lead stated that “G4G is a modest, informal, yet powerful, platform that channels Harvard knowledge, established to listen to, and cooperate with, women so we can learn from each other, and inspire girls to aspire.” In her turn, Ms. Sharifa Alkhamees a board member in the women cultural society said that she “believes in the effectiveness of the program and is excited about its interactive modality.”

On the other hand, Joanne Al Abdul Jaleel, NBK Public Relations Officer, said “We are proud to support this international program, as we aspire to improve more developmental outcomes in terms of empowering women and improving their representation and development in their societies.

Al Abdul Jaleel admired the efforts put in the program both by the G4G - WCSS team and praised the objectives of the program that focus on courageous leadership, the art of communication, negotiations, public service, stepping up to the office, ethics, and values in decision making. Al Abdul Jaleel noted that these focus points for women's empowerment are at the forefront of NBK’s strategic priorities for sustainable development.

The G4G program requires active participation in identifying great leaders, presenting a great speech and leading a conversation; identifying public service, giving back, and conferring the difficult moral decisions to take.

