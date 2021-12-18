PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : Medyaf, the industry nationalisation division within the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, organised a tour for 15 students to the Infinity des Lumières digital museum at Dubai Mall. By raising awareness of the most prominent activities and events held in Dubai, Medyaf hopes to achieve its objectives to attract Emiratis to work in Dubai's tourism industry.
The series of tours were provided to Emirati students from various age groups and different specialties to provide them with inspiration and information about art and museum management, as well as providing them with the latest updates on the tourism sector.
Maryam Al Maeeni, Director of Industry Nationalisation at DCT, said: “The Medyaf awareness programme was designed to raise public awareness about tourism and incentivise local Emiratis to become part of the industry. Infinity des Lumières is one of the most prestigious digital museums hosted in Dubai, and the tour organized by Medyaf was such an important experience that enabled participants to learn about the museum, including the venue itself, its working hours, and the arts displayed.”
Wael Suwaid, Executive Director of Infinity des Lumières, said: “Dubai hosts many important artistic and cultural experiences, which makes it the ideal destination in the region for hosting a creative digital art center like Infinity des Lumières. We are proud to cooperate with Medyaf to provide such introductory tours to interested youths and citizens and give them an opportunity to find out about a platform that presents local art to art enthusiasts from around the world, as well as providing the audience with an opportunity to learn about the latest artistic technologies.”
