ME Dubai, the only hotel in the Middle East to be fully designed both inside and out by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, continues to blaze a trail through the region's cultural and social scene with the announcement of contemporary artist James Goldcrown as its Artist in Residence, starting from 15th January. This creative collaboration sees one of the world's most innovative creative talents, who has built a cult following for his #LOVEWALL murals, take up a pop-up studio in ME Dubai's Atrium by Zaha Hadid. The partnership will also feature James’ take-over of the hotels’ super-luxurious Suite ME, resulting in a ‘Love Suite’, launched just in time for Valentine’s Day 2022.
Throughout James’ residency, visitors to ME Dubai will be able to witness firsthand the extraordinary creative skills and unrivaled imagination James is globally renowned for, via a purposefully built studio situated at the ‘heart’ of ME Dubai’s Atrium by Zaha Hadid. The studio is uniquely designed to capture James’ expressive process, display some of his most iconic works and effortlessly demonstrate how he has created some of the most viral sensations across the worlds of art, fashion, and social media.
The residency at ME Dubai will also include a series of exciting and interactive occasions. Guests can discover the secrets of James’ success from the artist himself at a weekly ‘meet the artist’ pool party, hosted at the sun-kissed rooftop pool at ME Dubai. ‘Love-inspired’ beverages, specially made to honour the occasion, will flow alongside cool conversation and warm sunshine, reflecting James’ love of surfing and his laid back LA lifestyle, with the chance to take home signed prints.
